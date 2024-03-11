Elle King Breaks Silence After Drunken Performance at Dolly Parton Tribute Show

Watch : Dolly Parton Reveals What She Told Elle King After Birthday Tribute Drama (Exclusive)

Elle King is speaking out following backlash over her performance at the Grand Old Opry's Dolly Parton 78th birthday tribute show.

The "Ex's & Oh's" singer, who had during the January event told the audience she was "hammered," shared the same message to both her supporters and haters.

"To everyone sending me love," Elle wrote in an Instagram post shared March 10, "Because I'm human and already talked to Dolly. I love you."

The 34-year-old continued, "To everyone who told me to k*ll myself, I love you too."

Elle, who took a break from touring after the incident but resumed her concerts March 1, included in her Instagram post a video of herself working out in an arena, running up a flight of stairs while wearing a pair of headphones. She set the clip to Able Heart's 2023 song "Masterpiece." She captioned the post, "Oh no was my human showing. #WWDD"