Mark Ronson Teases Ryan Gosling's "Bananas" 2024 Oscars Performance of "I'm Just Ken"

Watch : Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

Ryan Gosling might be just Ken, but his performance at the 2024 Oscars will be nothing short of fantastic.

Just take it from the creators of the epic "I'm Just Ken" ballad themselves, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. The two award-winning producers gave a sneak peek into what viewers can expect when Ryan himself takes to the Oscars stage to perform the film's iconic song March 10 from the Dolby Theatre.

"It's an absolutely bananas spectacle," Mark told Live from E!: Oscars host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "We're only going to ever get to perform this song maybe once with Ryan, he's kind of put us all on his shoulders, or Ken's shoulders. We were backstage before like, 'We can't believe we're a part of this.' So it's very exciting." (See all the stars on the 2024 Oscars red carpet here.)

And not only are Mark and Andrew responsible for the phenomenon that became "I'm Just Ken," but their work played an important part in the huge success of Barbie as a whole—something the two are still trying to wrap their heads around.