Mark Ronson Teases Ryan Gosling's "Bananas" 2024 Oscars Performance of "I'm Just Ken"

Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt promise Ryan Gosling's "I'm Just Ken" performance at the 2024 Oscars of the hit Barbie song will be epic.

Ryan Gosling might be just Ken, but his performance at the 2024 Oscars will be nothing short of fantastic.

Just take it from the creators of the epic "I'm Just Ken" ballad themselves, Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt. The two award-winning producers gave a sneak peek into what viewers can expect when Ryan himself takes to the Oscars stage to perform the film's iconic song March 10 from the Dolby Theatre.

"It's an absolutely bananas spectacle," Mark told Live from E!: Oscars host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "We're only going to ever get to perform this song maybe once with Ryan, he's kind of put us all on his shoulders, or Ken's shoulders. We were backstage before like, 'We can't believe we're a part of this.' So it's very exciting." (See all the stars on the 2024 Oscars red carpet here.)

And not only are Mark and Andrew responsible for the phenomenon that became "I'm Just Ken," but their work played an important part in the huge success of Barbie as a whole—something the two are still trying to wrap their heads around. 

Red Carpet Couples Turning Oscars 2024 Into A Date Night

"Well, when we saw the film, I think we felt the love that's in the film, and that's always the first wave," Andrew added. "And that felt really powerful. And then as the film kind of started coming out, and more and more people started getting into it, that's when you're like, 'Wow, this ended up being a phenomenon like we never could have imagined.'"

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images & Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

And indeed, going into the evening Barbie is up for an impressive eight awards. In addition to earning a spot in the Best Picture category, stars America Ferrera and Ryan both earned nods in the Supporting Actress and Actor categories, though lead Margot Robbie and director Greta Gerwig were both snubbed.

The film follows Oppenheimer and Poor Things, which earned 13 and 11 nominations respectively. 

