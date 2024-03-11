Cry a River Over Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Perfect Vanity Fair Oscars Party Date Night

Watch : 2024 Oscars: The Cutest Couples on the Red Carpet!

Ain't another woman that can take Jessica Biel's spot in Justin Timberlake's heart.

After all, the couple stepped out at the Oscars 2024 Vanity Fair after-party where Justin brought sexy back in an all FENDI ensemble, donning a custom suit with an asymmetrical closure, a white shirt and a classic pair of black loafers. Meanwhile, Jessica shined in long blue, turtleneck gown, complete with a cape and diamond necklace and earrings. (See every star at after-party celebrations here.)

The post-Oscars outing is just the most recent date night for the couple, who wed in 2012.

In fact, the two had a special night out in December while celebrating the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino. The parents of Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, dressed to impress in their black-tie attire and were, as the Sinner actress put it on Instagram, "On our suit and tie s--t."