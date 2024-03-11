Cry a River Over Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel’s Perfect Vanity Fair Oscars Party Date Night

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel stole the show at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars after party, this we promise you.

Ain't another woman that can take Jessica Biel's spot in Justin Timberlake's heart.

After all, the couple stepped out at the Oscars 2024 Vanity Fair after-party where Justin brought sexy back in an all FENDI ensemble, donning a custom suit with an asymmetrical closure, a white shirt and a classic pair of black loafers. Meanwhile, Jessica shined in long blue, turtleneck gown, complete with a cape and diamond necklace and earrings. (See every star at after-party celebrations here.)

The post-Oscars outing is just the most recent date night for the couple, who wed in 2012.

In fact, the two had a special night out in December while celebrating the grand opening of the Fontainebleau Las Vegas resort and casino. The parents of Silas, 8, and Phineas, 3, dressed to impress in their black-tie attire and were, as the Sinner actress put it on Instagram, "On our suit and tie s--t."

Of course, they made their night in Vegas count as the duo spent some time gambling at the casino. And just a month before, Jessica accompanied the *NSYNC alum to the Trolls Band Together premiere.

Nights out are essential for the couple as Jessica credits spending time together for creating their strong bond.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

"Justin always says, 'We cannot stop dating, we have to keep dating,'" she explained on Today with Hoda and Jenna in July. "And he's right. You have to go on date nights. You have to take that time for yourself."

But Jessica and Justin weren't the only celebs to party hard after the 2024 Oscars. Keep reading to see how other stars celebrated the night.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Mugler.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Usher

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Givenchy,

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

In Alberta Ferretti.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Emily Blunt

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

In Sophie Couture.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jacquemus.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

In Marc Bouwer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Minnie Driver

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

In Nina Ricci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charles Melton

In Ferragamo.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Justin Bieber

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

In Thom Browne.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Selma Blair

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue

