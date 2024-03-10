You Need to See Liza Koshy Handle Her Red Carpet Tumble Like a Total Pro

As Liza Koshy learned at the 2024 Oscars March 10, platform stilettos are not for the faint of heart. See how the actress handled her red carpet tumble.

Forget Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Have you ever tried to rise up in front of a slew of photographers while wearing platform stilettos? 

Because actress Liza Koshy—who fought alongside her fellow Autobots in the 2023 action flick—nailed that particular battle in style, popping right back up on the 2024 Oscars red carpet outside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10 after her sky-high heels did her dirty. 

Within seconds, the Players star was back to showing off her stunning, scarlet off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown. (See all the eye-catching Academy Awards looks here.)

Of course, the 27-year-old is not new to pulling focus during some of Hollywood's big nights. Lest you forget the custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded number she rocked at the 2023 Golden Globes that was very taking care of red carpet business in the front with a fun thong-baring party in the back.

And when you've made your name by going viral on social media, a little Jennifer Lawrence-esque tumble is hardly going to keep you down.  

"I have no regrets, period," Koshy shared in a 2019 Cosmopolitan profile discussing how she rose to fame with her funny AF YouTube videos. "Like, I don't even delete any pictures on my Instagram."

Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images

And speaking of the 'gram, Koshy's feed suggests she was ready to deliver a hefty dose of fun at the 2024 Academy Awards, sharing a clip from her Netflix series Players demonstrating her very graceful champagne-chugging skills with the caption, "Energy for Oscars weekend." 

She's not the only one bringing it, though. Keep reading to see all of the stars in their best 'fits on the Oscars red carpet. 

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

In Mugler FW86 RTW.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

In Tamara Ralph with Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Grace Gummer

In Gucci and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen in Tom Ford.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
WWD / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Eugene Lee Yang

Christina House / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

David Alan Grier & Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

In Prada.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brendan Fraser

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Simu Liu

In Fendi Mens.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

In Zuhair Murad SS24 RTW.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sean Wang, Chang Li Hua, Sam Davis & Yi Yan Fuei

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

In Alexandre Vauthier.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sandra Huller

In custom Schiaparelli with Cartier jewelry.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

In Dolce & Gabbana.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kingsley Ben-Adir

In Gucci.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Jack Quaid

