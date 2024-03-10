You Need to See Liza Koshy Handle Her Red Carpet Tumble Like a Total Pro

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

Forget Transformers: Rise of the Beasts. Have you ever tried to rise up in front of a slew of photographers while wearing platform stilettos?

Because actress Liza Koshy—who fought alongside her fellow Autobots in the 2023 action flick—nailed that particular battle in style, popping right back up on the 2024 Oscars red carpet outside Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10 after her sky-high heels did her dirty.

Within seconds, the Players star was back to showing off her stunning, scarlet off-the-shoulder Marchesa gown. (See all the eye-catching Academy Awards looks here.)

Of course, the 27-year-old is not new to pulling focus during some of Hollywood's big nights. Lest you forget the custom Morphew Atelier Victorian lace and beaded number she rocked at the 2023 Golden Globes that was very taking care of red carpet business in the front with a fun thong-baring party in the back.

And when you've made your name by going viral on social media, a little Jennifer Lawrence-esque tumble is hardly going to keep you down.