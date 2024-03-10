2024 Oscars: You’ll Want to Hear Ariana Grande Raving About Wicked

Watch : ‘Wicked’ Trailer: Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo Stun in First Teaser!

Ariana Grande's joy is defying gravity right now.

While walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet at Dolby Theatre, the "yes, and?" singer took a moment to gush over the next big chapter of her career: her starring role as Glinda in Wicked's film adaptation. In fact, when she was asked to pick her favorite part of working on the project, she couldn't narrow it down.

"Oh my God. Everything" she told pregnant Vanessa Hudgens during ABC's The Oscars Red Carpet Show March 10. "There's no possible way to answer that question. I enjoyed every single minute of every day."

She added, "I learned so much from our incredible cast and crew, and Cynthia Erivo."

For her big night, Ariana donned a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, bubble-gum pink gown with billowing sleeves and a long train that perfectly captured Glinda's essence. She finished off her look with pink Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (See all the stars on the Oscars red carpet here.)

But her appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards, where she'll serve as a presenter, isn't the only important moment the 30-year-old experienced this week. After all, Ariana dropped her seventh studio album eternal sunshine, based off the 2005 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in which the main characters erase all memories of each other after their breakup, just two days ago.