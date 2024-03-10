2024 Oscars: You’ll Want to Hear Ariana Grande Raving About Wicked

Ariana Grande's joy is defying gravity right now.
While walking the 2024 Oscars red carpet at Dolby Theatre, the "yes, and?" singer took a moment to gush over the next big chapter of her career: her starring role as Glinda in Wicked's film adaptation. In fact, when she was asked to pick her favorite part of working on the project, she couldn't narrow it down.
"Oh my God. Everything" she told pregnant Vanessa Hudgens during ABC's The Oscars Red Carpet Show March 10. "There's no possible way to answer that question. I enjoyed every single minute of every day."
She added, "I learned so much from our incredible cast and crew, and Cynthia Erivo."
For her big night, Ariana donned a custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture, bubble-gum pink gown with billowing sleeves and a long train that perfectly captured Glinda's essence. She finished off her look with pink Tiffany & Co. jewelry. (See all the stars on the Oscars red carpet here.)
But her appearance at the 2024 Academy Awards, where she'll serve as a presenter, isn't the only important moment the 30-year-old experienced this week. After all, Ariana dropped her seventh studio album eternal sunshine, based off the 2005 film Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind in which the main characters erase all memories of each other after their breakup, just two days ago.
And though fans have already begun to speculate whether the album's songs and lyrics detail Ariana's split from ex-husband Dalton Gomez and the beginning of her new relationship with Wicked costar Ethan Slater, the Grammy winner doesn't want anyone jumping to conclusions.
"Pieces of it touch on things that are real and then pieces of it are also just like…part of the concept," she said during the Feb. 26 episode of The Zach Sang Show on Twitch's Amazon Music Channel. "So what is that separation? And it's so scary to leave it up to these selective memory people to decipher. It's scary. But I digress. It's too late. The vinyls have been printed."
Tonight, though, the
spotless spotlight is on the latest group of Academy Award nominees. Among this year's hopefuls—one of whom may receive their trophy from Ariana herself—are Emma Stone, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Lily Gladstone, Cillian Murphy, Paul Giamatti and Ryan Gosling.
But until the 2024 Oscar winners are announced, keep reading to see all of the celebrity fashion.