Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Love Story Will Have You Soarin', Flyin'

Vanessa Hudgens realized rather quickly that Cole Tucker was exactly who she had been looking for.
In fact, as soon the High School Musical alum, who revealed her pregnancy while on the Oscars 2024 red carpet March 10, crossed paths with the baseball player, she knew that it was truly the start of something new. (See every star as they arrive here).
"After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella]," she said during a previous appearance on Hoda & Jenna, "and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.' The foresight!"
And fast-forward to Valentine's Day 2021, Vanessa made their romance Instagram official, captioning a snapshot of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."
But she wasn't the only one soaring after finding new love.
"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," Cole told KDKA during spring training that same month. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."
And a little more than two years later, the two made it official, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. As for the swoon-worthy details?
"[My friend] was asking me where he should go for a little vacation, and I was scrolling through Instagram right before he called, and I was like ‘Oh go to Azulik—this place is so freakin' beautiful," the Princess Switch actress told Vogue in December. "I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon…we would get such great pictures. Wait—maybe we could get married here?!'"
Which led her to take a quick trip to Tulum to scope out the location and there, she knew she was ready to say more than just OK.
"I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before," Vanessa explained. "It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love."
Keep reading to fall in love with the couple's road to romance.