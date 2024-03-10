Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Love Story Will Have You Soarin', Flyin'

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Vanessa Hudgens realized rather quickly that Cole Tucker was exactly who she had been looking for.

In fact, as soon the High School Musical alum, who revealed her pregnancy while on the Oscars 2024 red carpet March 10, crossed paths with the baseball player, she knew that it was truly the start of something new. (See every star as they arrive here).

"After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella]," she said during a previous appearance on Hoda & Jenna, "and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.' The foresight!"

And fast-forward to Valentine's Day 2021, Vanessa made their romance Instagram official, captioning a snapshot of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

But she wasn't the only one soaring after finding new love.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," Cole told KDKA during spring training that same month. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."