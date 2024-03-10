Pregnant Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker's Love Story Will Have You Soarin', Flyin'

Vanessa Hudgens shared she and husband Cole Tucker are officially starting something new while at the 2024 Oscars March 10: The couple is expecting their first baby. Read on to relive their romance.

Vanessa Hudgens realized rather quickly that Cole Tucker was exactly who she had been looking for.

In fact, as soon the High School Musical alum, who revealed her pregnancy while on the Oscars 2024 red carpet March 10, crossed paths with the baseball player, she knew that it was truly the start of something new. (See every star as they arrive here).

"After our first weekend together, I called my sister [Stella]," she said during a previous appearance on Hoda & Jenna, "and I was like, ‘I think I just found my future husband.' The foresight!"

And fast-forward to Valentine's Day 2021, Vanessa made their romance Instagram official, captioning a snapshot of them kissing, "It's you, it's me, it's us."

But she wasn't the only one soaring after finding new love.

"I got a girlfriend and she's cool," Cole told KDKA during spring training that same month. "She's awesome, I love her. But I don't want it to be, 'Oh, Cole's dating Vanessa.' She's great. She'll be around. You will see her."

And a little more than two years later, the two made it official, tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Mexico. As for the swoon-worthy details? 

"[My friend] was asking me where he should go for a little vacation, and I was scrolling through Instagram right before he called, and I was like ‘Oh go to Azulik—this place is so freakin' beautiful," the Princess Switch actress told Vogue in December. "I told Cole, ‘Maybe we could go here on our honeymoon…we would get such great pictures. Wait—maybe we could get married here?!'"

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Which led her to take a quick trip to Tulum to scope out the location and there, she knew she was ready to say more than just OK.

"I felt like I was transported to some kind of utopia, unlike anything I had ever been to before," Vanessa explained. "It was whimsical and magical, and I just fell in love."

Keep reading to fall in love with the couple's road to romance.

Instagram
February 2021: Instagram Official

Vanessa shared her first Instagram photo with Cole on Valentine's Day 2021, three months after the two sparked romance rumors with a romantic dinner date in Los Angeles. She captioned the pic, "It's you, it's me, it's us. @cotuck."

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere at AFI Fest

The couple made their red carpet debut as a couple at the premiere of the film, starring Vanessa, at 2021 AFI Fest in Hollywood, Calif.

Monica Schipper/Getty Images
November 2021: Tick, Tick... Boom! Premiere in NYC

The two attended the premiere of the Netflix movie in New York City.

Instagram
February 2022: Valentine's Day

"Happy vday from us crazies," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images for SiriusXM
February 2022: John Mayer Concert

The two watched John Mayer perform at Los Angeles' Hollywood Palladium for SiriusXM and Pandora's Small Stage Series.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for WarnerMedia
February 2022: SAG Awards

The pair walked the carpet at the 28th Screen Actors Guild Awards in Santa Monica, Calif.

Instagram

April 2022: MLB Opening Day

"Happy opening day my [king]," Vanessa captioned this Instagram tribute to her partner, a Pittsburgh Pirates player at the time, which she shared on the MLB's opening day in 2022.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens

September 2022: Play Ball

The actress appeared with her partner on the baseball field.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
October 2022: Happy Halloween

"Happy Halloween from Sting and Miss Argentina," Vanessa captioned this Instagram pic.

instagram.com/vanessahudgens
December 2022: Holiday Spirit

"Merry af," Vanessa captioned this Instagram photo.

Instagram

February 2023: Engaged

Vanessa and Cole confirmed their engagement on Feb. 9, sharing a picture of the actress rocking some bling on her wedding ring finger. "YES," the Instagram post read. "We couldn't be happier."

Instagram/Cole Tucker

May 2023: Wedding Planning

Vanessa joked about eloping with Cole after running into roadblocks during the wedding planning process. "Finding a venue is tough," she admitted on The Drew Barrymore Show. "I kind of just want to elope. I'm lost, I don't know."

Instagram/Cole Tucker

December 2023: I Do

The couple tied the knot on Dec. 2, 2023 in Tulum, Mexico. The 100-guest ceremony was attended by family and close friends, including Sarah Hyland and Alexandra Shipp—who sereved as bridesmaids—as well as Vanessa's former High School Musical costars Monique Coleman and Lucas Grabeel.

Instagram/Cole Tucker

December 2023: The Start of Something New

Cole celebrated Vanessa's first birthday as a married woman with a romantic tribute reading, "Happy birthday to my wife!!!!!!"

