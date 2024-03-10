Julianne Hough's Stunning Oscars 2024 Look Includes Surprise Pants

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Julianne Hough waltzed on to the 2024 Oscars red carpet in style.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost attended the award ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10 wearing a Alexandre Vauthier ensemble, that at first glance appeared to be a stunning dress, but upon closer inspection (and with a pose or two), it was actually revealed as a strapless jumpsuit.

The 35-year-old's glamorous appearance comes after she shared insight into how she makes time for herself amid her busy schedule. And yes, it involves a quickstep or two throughout the day.

"Movement in general," she recently told E! News in an exclusive interview, "whether it's 10 minutes or five minutes of something, I have to move my body."

And while Julianne works out at least five times a week, she also focuses on taking care of herself from the inside out.