Julianne Hough's Stunning Oscars 2024 Look Includes Surprise Pants

Julianne Hough waltzed on to the 2024 Oscars red carpet in style.
The Dancing With the Stars cohost attended the award ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10 wearing a Alexandre Vauthier ensemble, that at first glance appeared to be a stunning dress, but upon closer inspection (and with a pose or two), it was actually revealed as a strapless jumpsuit.
(And there's more must-see style moments where that came from, as you can see every star at the ceremony here).
The 35-year-old's glamorous appearance comes after she shared insight into how she makes time for herself amid her busy schedule. And yes, it involves a quickstep or two throughout the day.
"Movement in general," she recently told E! News in an exclusive interview, "whether it's 10 minutes or five minutes of something, I have to move my body."
And while Julianne works out at least five times a week, she also focuses on taking care of herself from the inside out.
"This is the age of energetic health," she explained, "because if you can change your energy, then you can change your mindset, and then you can change your physicality. We've been going about it the other way, which is: If I'm physical, then my body is going to look good. But if you focus more on your energy, then you get fitness as a plus."
But that's not the only plus, as Julianne makes sure she also refreshes her style.
"I've had every hair color, cut, style that you can imagine," she noted. "Whenever I change my hair, you know I'm going through something transformative. Because it's my outward expression of whatever is going on internally. I cut off all the years or the months of old energy, and start anew."
But that's not the only plus, as Julianne makes sure she also refreshes her style.