Julianne Hough's Stunning Oscars 2024 Look Includes Surprise Pants

Julianne Hough pulled out all the stops for her ensemble while gracing the 2024 Oscars red carpet at the Dolby Theatre March 10. See the look that featured surprise pants below.

Julianne Hough waltzed on to the 2024 Oscars red carpet in style.

The Dancing With the Stars cohost attended the award ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10 wearing a Alexandre Vauthier ensemble, that at first glance appeared to be a stunning dress, but upon closer inspection (and with a pose or two), it was actually revealed as a strapless jumpsuit.

The 35-year-old's glamorous appearance comes after she shared insight into how she makes time for herself amid her busy schedule. And yes, it involves a quickstep or two throughout the day.

"Movement in general," she recently told E! News in an exclusive interview, "whether it's 10 minutes or five minutes of something, I have to move my body."

And while Julianne works out at least five times a week, she also focuses on taking care of herself from the inside out.

"This is the age of energetic health," she explained, "because if you can change your energy, then you can change your mindset, and then you can change your physicality. We've been going about it the other way, which is: If I'm physical, then my body is going to look good. But if you focus more on your energy, then you get fitness as a plus."

But that's not the only plus, as Julianne makes sure she also refreshes her style.

"I've had every hair color, cut, style that you can imagine," she noted. "Whenever I change my hair, you know I'm going through something transformative. Because it's my outward expression of whatever is going on internally. I cut off all the years or the months of old energy, and start anew."

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

But Julianne isn't the only one making turning heads before the show. Keep reading to see every star on the red carpet of the 2024 Academy Awards.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

In Mugler FW86 RTW.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

In Tamara Ralph with Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Grace Gummer

In Gucci and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen in Tom Ford.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
WWD / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Eugene Lee Yang

Christina House / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

David Alan Grier & Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

In Prada.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brendan Fraser

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Simu Liu

In Fendi Mens.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

In Zuhair Murad SS24 RTW.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sean Wang, Chang Li Hua, Sam Davis & Yi Yan Fuei

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

In Alexandre Vauthier.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sandra Huller

In custom Schiaparelli with Cartier jewelry.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

In Dolce & Gabbana.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kingsley Ben-Adir

In Gucci.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Jack Quaid

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

