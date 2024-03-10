Inside the 2024 Oscars Rehearsals With Jennifer Lawrence, America Ferrera and More

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

The countdown is on for the 2024 Oscars and rehearsals are in full swing.

Ahead of the March 10 ceremony, past Academy Award winners such as Jennifer Lawrence, Al Pacino, Lupita Nyong'o and Steven Spielberg have been rehearsing for their gigs as presenters for the show at its venue, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And E! News was inside a recent rehearsal to witness several stars practicing their lines for film's biggest night.

The list of 2024 Oscars presenters are includes Zendaya, Dwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt—nominated for her supporting role in Oppenheimer, and Barbie costars Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera—who also received a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (see a full list of 2024 Oscars nominations).

At the recent rehearsals, the presenters dressed casually, often with a touch of flair. Jennifer looked fresh-faced in a long, black cardigan and white bottoms. Zendaya sported a dark green coat with a black T shirt, blue jeans and Louboutin loafers.