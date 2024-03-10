Inside the 2024 Oscars Rehearsals With Jennifer Lawrence, America Ferrera and More

See photos of stars rehearsing for the 2024 Oscars and read details about what happened inside one of their rehearsals.

The countdown is on for the 2024 Oscars and rehearsals are in full swing.

Ahead of the March 10 ceremony, past Academy Award winners such as Jennifer Lawrence, Al PacinoLupita Nyong'o and Steven Spielberg have been rehearsing for their gigs as presenters for the show at its venue, the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. And E! News was inside a recent rehearsal to witness several stars practicing their lines for film's biggest night.

The list of 2024 Oscars presenters are includes ZendayaDwayne Johnson, Emily Blunt—nominated for her supporting role in Oppenheimer, and Barbie costars Kate McKinnon and America Ferrera—who also received a nod for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role (see a full list of 2024 Oscars nominations).

At the recent rehearsals, the presenters dressed casually, often with a touch of flair. Jennifer looked fresh-faced in a long, black cardigan and white bottoms. Zendaya sported a dark green coat with a black T shirt, blue jeans and Louboutin loafers.

Fellow presenter Cynthia Erivo wore a tan, studded suede jacket over a lilac and pastel blue striped rugby-style collared sweater and thick, bright green glasses. And America, who is co-presenting an award with McKinnon, appeared to pay tribute to Barbie by pairing pink heels with her leather jacket and dark blue jeans. While appearing onstage with Kate, the two shared laughs and locked arms.

The ceremony is set to include a touch of '80s nostalgia: During the recent rehearsal, co-presenters Michael Keaton and Catherine O'Hara, who both starred in the film Beetlejuice, appeared together onstage. They showcased much chemistry and drew many laughs in the room.

The 2024 Oscars, hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, will air live March 10 on ABC at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

See photos of stars rehearsing for the Oscars below:

Al Seib / AMPAS

Jennifer Lawrence

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS

Michael Keaton & Catherine O'Hara

Al Seib / AMPAS

Dwayne Johnson

Al Seib / AMPAS

Anya Taylor-Joy

Al Seib / AMPAS

Issa Rae

Al Seib / AMPAS

Emily Blunt

Al Seib / AMPAS

Al Pacino

Al Seib / AMPAS

Chris Hemsworth

Al Seib / AMPAS

Lupita Nyong'o

Al Seib / AMPAS

America Ferrera

Al Seib / AMPAS

Kate McKinnon & America Ferrera

Al Seib / AMPAS

Cynthia Erivo

Richard Harbaugh / AMPAS

Michael Keaton & Catherine O'Hara

Al Seib / AMPAS

Kate McKinnon & America Ferrera

Al Seib / AMPAS

Dwayne Johnson

Al Seib / AMPAS

Emily Blunt

Al Seib / AMPAS

Anya Taylor-Joy

Al Seib / AMPAS

Chris Hemsworth

Al Seib / AMPAS

Issa Rae

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

