Demi Moore and Her Daughters Could Be Quadruplets at 2024 Oscars After-Party

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Demi Moore turned the 2024 Oscars celebrations into a family affair.

After all, the Indecent Proposal star attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts alongside her and ex Bruce Willis' three daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30. For the occasion honoring film's biggest night, Demi stunned in a brown custom Versace gown that featured a plunging neckline.

As for her daughters, Rumer donned a strapless bubblegum pink look, while Scout shimmered in a silver snakeskin-patterned dress. And Tallulah's look resembled one straight out of a painting, as she wore patterned blue vintage Zac Posen dress. (See all the red carpet looks from the Vanity Fair party here.)

In addition to posing together on the red carpet at the March 10 event, the quartet shared a snap with with Grace Gummer, who attended the 2024 Academy Awards at the nearby Dolby Theatre with husband and Best Original Song nominee Mark Ronson. (His fellow Barbie nominee "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, ultimately took home the prize.)