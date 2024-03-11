Demi Moore and Her Daughters Could Be Quadruplets at 2024 Oscars After-Party

Demi Moore was joined by her and Bruce Willis' daughters Rumer, Scout and Tallulah at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars Party in Los Angeles March 10.

Demi Moore turned the 2024 Oscars celebrations into a family affair. 

After all, the Indecent Proposal star attended the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts alongside her and ex Bruce Willis' three daughters Rumer Willis, 35, Scout Willis, 32, and Tallulah Willis, 30. For the occasion honoring film's biggest night, Demi stunned in a brown custom Versace gown that featured a plunging neckline.

As for her daughters, Rumer donned a strapless bubblegum pink look, while Scout shimmered in a silver snakeskin-patterned dress. And Tallulah's look resembled one straight out of a painting, as she wore patterned blue vintage Zac Posen dress. (See all the red carpet looks from the Vanity Fair party here.)

In addition to posing together on the red carpet at the March 10 event, the quartet shared a snap with with Grace Gummer, who attended the 2024 Academy Awards at the nearby Dolby Theatre with husband and Best Original Song nominee Mark Ronson. (His fellow Barbie nominee "What Was I Made For?" by Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell, ultimately took home the prize.)

Bruce Willis' Family Moments

Demi's outing with her and Bruce's three girls comes as they continue to show their support for the Die Hard star amid his battle with frontotemporal dementia (FTD).

 

Matt Winkelmeyer/VF24/WireImage for Vanity Fair

Since sharing Bruce's diagnosis last February, his daughters, as well as his wife Emma Heming Willis—with whom he shares daughters Mabel Willis, 11, and Evelyn Willis, 9—have shared insight into their journey as family. And last fall, Tallulah explained why they are speaking out.

"I think on one hand, it's who we are as a family," she said on the Nov. 8 episode of The Drew Barrymore Show. "But also, it's really important for us to spread awareness about FTD. If we can take something that we're struggling with as a family and individually, to help other people, to turn it around, to make something beautiful about it, that's really special for us."

Another thing that's special? The sweet memories from outings like this one. 

To see more photos of Demi, the Willis sisters and more stars who turned out for 2024 Oscars after-parties, keep reading.

For a full recap of the 2024 Oscars, don't miss E! News Monday, March 11, at 11 p.m.

