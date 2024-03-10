Issa Rae's Hilarious Oscars 2024 Message Proves She's More Than Secure

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

We can all agree that Issa Rae is far from awkward these days.

Case in point? The actress, who starred in three films that snagged Academy Award nominations (Barbie, American Fiction, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) stunned on the 2024 Oscars red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood March 10, wearing a full-length AMI Paris dress complete with a plunging neckline. (See every star at the ceremony here).

But isn't just her fashion that has us tuned in, as her quip for casting directors everywhere is what did the trick.

"Cast me," the 39-year-old told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet. "I don't want to say I'm a good luck charm, but I'm wearing green tonight, so I just want to send a message out there that if you want to get nominated for an Oscar, cast me."

And though her résumé speaks for itself, Issa also shared insight into her style has evolved alongside the course of her career.