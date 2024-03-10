Exclusive

Issa Rae's Hilarious Oscars 2024 Message Proves She's More Than Secure

Issa Rae had a must-see message for prospective casting directors while chatting with Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox on the red carpet of the 2024 Oscars.

We can all agree that Issa Rae is far from awkward these days.

Case in point? The actress, who starred in three films that snagged Academy Award nominations (Barbie, American Fiction, and Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse) stunned on the 2024 Oscars red carpet at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood March 10, wearing a full-length AMI Paris dress complete with a plunging neckline. (See every star at the ceremony here).

But isn't just her fashion that has us tuned in, as her quip for casting directors everywhere is what did the trick.

"Cast me," the 39-year-old told Live From E!: The Oscars host Laverne Cox while on the red carpet. "I don't want to say I'm a good luck charm, but I'm wearing green tonight, so I just want to send a message out there that if you want to get nominated for an Oscar, cast me."

And though her résumé speaks for itself, Issa also shared insight into her style has evolved alongside the course of her career.

"I think over time, as I've had to step out more, I've developed love and respect for fashion and designers," she explained, "and any opportunity to work with brilliant artists of all mediums and especially fashion I'm gonna take that opportunity so I've just been loving it."

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

But Issa isn't the only star that's making a splash before the show. Keep reading to see every star on the red carpet of the 2024 Academy Awards.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Laverne Cox

In Mugler FW86 RTW.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Eva Longoria

In Tamara Ralph with Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Grace Gummer

In Gucci and Briony Raymond jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ted Danson & Mary Steenburgen

Mary Steenburgen in Tom Ford.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES
WWD / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Eugene Lee Yang

Christina House / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

David Alan Grier & Luisa Danbi Grier-Kim

DAVID SWANSON/AFP via Getty Images

Taylor Zakhar Perez

In Prada.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Brendan Fraser

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Simu Liu

In Fendi Mens.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Maitreyi Ramakrishnan

In Zuhair Murad SS24 RTW.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Sean Wang, Chang Li Hua, Sam Davis & Yi Yan Fuei

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Julianne Hough

In Alexandre Vauthier.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sandra Huller

In custom Schiaparelli with Cartier jewelry.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Jamie Lee Curtis

In Dolce & Gabbana.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Kingsley Ben-Adir

In Gucci.

Alberto Rodriguez/Variety via Getty Images

Jack Quaid

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

