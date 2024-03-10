Maluma and Girlfriend Susana Gomez Welcome First Baby

Maluma's heart just became fuller.
The Colombian singer-songwriter's girlfriend Susana Gomez has given birth to their first child, a baby girl. Maluma announced the news March 10.
"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born," the 30-year-old wrote in Spanish on Instagram, alongside photos of himself and his partner with their newborn in a hospital room. "Thank you all for your congratulatory messages and for your good wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment."
He added, "I love them."
Maluma, who included in his post a sweet pic of himself kissing his daughter's head while doing skin-to-skin, and Susan have been linked romantically since 2020. Her pregnancy, as well as the first name and sex of their baby, was made public in the singer's music video "Procura," which was released in October. The clip shows Susana baring her baby bump and also includes footage from her OB/GYN appointments and from the couple's sex reveal party.
The following November, the two stepped out together at the 2023 Latin Grammys. Susana showcased her baby bump in a flowy purple gown.
In February, Maluma revealed the fatherhood advice he received from a longtime friend and collaborator, Marc Anthony.
"He said once, 'You need to be very patient, man. Be calm, patient,'" Maluma told E! News' Francesca Amiker on the red carpet at record producer Clive Davis' pre-Grammys 2024 party. "'Everything changes when you're gonna become a dad, so you'd better take it easy.'"
A day later at the Grammy Awards, Maluma admitted he was not sure what to expect when it comes to fatherhood. "I'm not ready," he told Live From E!: 2024 Grammys host Laverne Cox. "I'm kind of nervous, to be honest."
But Maluma did express one thing he was sure about. "The only thing I know," he said, "is that I will love that baby with all my heart."
Look back at Maluma and Susan's date night at the 2023 Latin Grammys: