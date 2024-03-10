Maluma and Girlfriend Susana Gomez Welcome First Baby

Watch : Maluma Expecting First Baby With GF Susana Gomez

Maluma's heart just became fuller.

The Colombian singer-songwriter's girlfriend Susana Gomez has given birth to their first child, a baby girl. Maluma announced the news March 10.

"On March 9th at 8:23 A.M. the love of our lives Paris Londoño Gomez was born," the 30-year-old wrote in Spanish on Instagram, alongside photos of himself and his partner with their newborn in a hospital room. "Thank you all for your congratulatory messages and for your good wishes. Susana.. Love: Thank you for fulfilling my biggest dream of being a Father, I will never forget that moment."

He added, "I love them."

Maluma, who included in his post a sweet pic of himself kissing his daughter's head while doing skin-to-skin, and Susan have been linked romantically since 2020. Her pregnancy, as well as the first name and sex of their baby, was made public in the singer's music video "Procura," which was released in October. The clip shows Susana baring her baby bump and also includes footage from her OB/GYN appointments and from the couple's sex reveal party.

The following November, the two stepped out together at the 2023 Latin Grammys. Susana showcased her baby bump in a flowy purple gown.