49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt Are Married

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt have entered the marriage zone.
The San Francisco 49ers quarterback married his college sweetheart March 9 in a church wedding in Des Moines, Iowa, seven months after they got engaged and almost a month after his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.
Jenna, 24, walked down the aisle in a strapless white wedding gown with a mermaid skirt and train and long, cathedral-length veil, as seen in photos posted by TMZ. She wore her hair in a bun and carried a large bouquet of white orchids. Brock, also 24, sported a black tux.
The bride and groom had met as students at Iowa State University, where the NFL star played football and his now-wife was on the volleyball team. Jenna made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022 and the following July, the two got engaged in Saint Cloud, Fla.
"My Jenna girl forever," Brock wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of his lakefront proposal. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe."
Jenna wrote in her own post, "WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."
In September 2023, she shared photos from their engagement shoot on Instagram, writing, "Purdy excited to get a new last name."
Jenna has often been spotted at Brock's NFL games, including at the Super Bowl. "What a season to be proud & thankful for," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 17, days after the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs, and the athlete responded, "Love you girl. Thanks for all you do babe."
