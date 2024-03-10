49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt Are Married

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt have tied the knot seven months after he proposed and one month after his team played in Super Bowl 2024.

Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt have entered the marriage zone.

The San Francisco 49ers quarterback married his college sweetheart March 9 in a church wedding in Des Moines, Iowa, seven months after they got engaged and almost a month after his team lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in the 2024 Super Bowl.

Jenna, 24, walked down the aisle in a strapless white wedding gown with a mermaid skirt and train and long, cathedral-length veil, as seen in photos posted by TMZ. She wore her hair in a bun and carried a large bouquet of white orchids. Brock, also 24, sported a black tux.

The bride and groom had met as students at Iowa State University, where the NFL star played football and his now-wife was on the volleyball team. Jenna made their relationship Instagram official in November 2022 and the following July, the two got engaged in Saint Cloud, Fla.

photos
Love Lives of NFL Quarterbacks

"My Jenna girl forever," Brock wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of his lakefront proposal. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe."

Jenna wrote in her own post, "WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."

In September 2023, she shared photos from their engagement shoot on Instagram, writing, "Purdy excited to get a new last name."

Jenna has often been spotted at Brock's NFL games, including at the Super Bowl. "What a season to be proud & thankful for," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 17, days after the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs, and the athlete responded, "Love you girl. Thanks for all you do babe."

Look back at Brock and Jenna's sweetest pics together over the years:

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

November 2022

To officially punt their romance into the public eye, the San Francisco 49ers quarterback and the former collegiate volleyball player huddled up in her home state of Iowa. "My roots and my boy," she captioned the snap, which saw the First-Team All-Big 12 comment, "my girl."

Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images

January 2023

Part of the fam: "full hearts," she wrote after she joined Brock's squad to watch him lead the 49ers past the Seattle Seahawks in the opening round of the playoffs last year. "Family time is big to me," she noted in a team video during her days playing volleyball at Iowa State. "I love hanging out with my family."

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

March 2023

While 2022's very last draft pick now leads a team of 82, his future wife remains his MVP, calling the Iowa State grad her "best friend" in this cute off-season pic

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

July 2023

A little post-game celebration? Weeks after his Florida proposal, the future spouses offered a glimpse at their oceanfront vacation. Among their fave activities: Checking out the beaches in the Bay Area and watching sunsets. 

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

September 2023

"Let the wild ride begin," the kinesiology grad predicted ahead of Brock's 2023 season. A fixture in the stands alongside his parents and siblings, fellow quarterback Chubba and sister Whittney, she wrote in another social media post, "love cheering ya on, BP."

Jenna Brandt/Instagram

November 2023

Amid his Super Bowl-worthy season, the pair paid a visit to their old Iowa State stomping grounds. Wrote Jenna, "Back where it all started."

Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

January 2024

His MVP. The winning QB tackled his future wife for a hug after his NFC Championship victory sent the 49ers to the Super Bowl. As she put it in an Instagram post, "The BEST feeling."

