49ers Quarterback Brock Purdy and Jenna Brandt Are Married

"My Jenna girl forever," Brock wrote on Instagram at the time, sharing a photo of his lakefront proposal. "I can't wait to be your husband and grow together in Christ. Here's to forever babe."

Jenna wrote in her own post, "WE GET TO DO LIFE TOGETHER…FOREVER! Brock Purdy - I love everything about you & your heart for Jesus more than any words can say."

In September 2023, she shared photos from their engagement shoot on Instagram, writing, "Purdy excited to get a new last name."

Jenna has often been spotted at Brock's NFL games, including at the Super Bowl. "What a season to be proud & thankful for," she wrote on Instagram Feb. 17, days after the 49ers' loss to the Chiefs, and the athlete responded, "Love you girl. Thanks for all you do babe."

Look back at Brock and Jenna's sweetest pics together over the years: