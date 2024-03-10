See Kate Middleton in First Official Photo Since Her Abdominal Surgery

Kate Middleton, who's been out of the spotlight as she recovers from abdominal surgery, returned to social media March 10 to share a photo with kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, shut down any conspiracy theories March 10 by sharing a photo of herself smiling alongside kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in honor of U.K.'s Mother's Day.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate wrote in a message posted to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

The photo, which shows the 42-year-old seated in a chair surrounded by her kids, was taken this week by Prince William.

This is the first time Kate has formally been seen since the royal family's Christmas walk in late December, just a few weeks before she was admitted to the hospital.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace shared in a Jan. 17 statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

At the time, the Palace noted that while Kate "appreciates the interest this statement will generate," she also "hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality" for her and William's children as possible.

The statement also specified that updates on Kate would only be shared with the public when "there is significant new information."

"The Princess of Wales wishes to apologize to all those concerned for the fact that she has to postpone her upcoming engagements," the Palace concluded. "She looks forward to reinstating as many as possible, as soon as possible."

Stringer/Anadolu via Getty Images

Despite this statement, speculation began to surface about Kate's time out of the public eye. And when William canceled an appearance at godfather King Constantine II of Greece's memorial service in late February due to a "personal matter," it sparked a social media frenzy.

Though the Palace assured royal fans she was on the mend. "Princess of Wales, who is recovering from abdominal surgery," the Palace said in a Feb. 27 statement, "continues to be doing well."

And after a photograph of Kate riding in a car alongside her mom Carole Middleton was taken in early March, William's team addressed the online speculation.

"His focus is on his work," his rep told People March 6, "and not on social media."

To learn more about the latest royal family news, including King Charles III's cancer diagnosis, keep reading...

Arthur Edwards - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Queen Camilla Takes a Break

After keeping up her full slate of engagements in the wake of her husband's cancer diagnosis, the palace cleared Camilla's schedule.

The Times pointed out March 2 that the 76-year-old didn't have any engagements on her calendar until March 11, when she'd be due at Westminster Abbey to observe Commonwealth Day.

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

