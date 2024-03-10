See Kate Middleton in First Official Photo Since Her Abdominal Surgery

Watch : Prince William Addresses Online Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

Kate Middleton is on the road to recovery.

The Princess of Wales, who underwent abdominal surgery in January, shut down any conspiracy theories March 10 by sharing a photo of herself smiling alongside kids Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, in honor of U.K.'s Mother's Day.

"Thank you for your kind wishes and continued support over the last two months," Kate wrote in a message posted to Instagram and X, formerly known as Twitter. "Wishing everyone a Happy Mother's Day. C."

The photo, which shows the 42-year-old seated in a chair surrounded by her kids, was taken this week by Prince William.

This is the first time Kate has formally been seen since the royal family's Christmas walk in late December, just a few weeks before she was admitted to the hospital.

"The surgery was successful and it is expected that she will remain in hospital for 10 to 14 days, before returning home to continue her recovery," Kensington Palace shared in a Jan. 17 statement. "Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."