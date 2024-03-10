TikToker Dylan Mulvaney Has a Simple Solution for Dealing With Haters on Social Media

Exclusive

Dylan Mulvaney Has a Simple Solution for Dealing With Haters on Social Media

Dylan Mulvaney, who often draws transphobic comments online and whose 2023 branded content partnership with Bud Light sparked right-wing backlash, spoke to E! News about how she handles her critics.

Dylan Mulvaney doesn't let her critics get her down.

The TikToker, who is often subjected to transphobic remarks online and whose 2023 branded content partnership with Bud Light sparked right-wing backlash, spoke to E! News about how she handles her haters. And her solution is simple.

"Not reading the comments," Dylan said. "Or Googling my name."

The 27-year-old, who made her remarks March 8 on the red carpet at the Women in Film Oscar Nominees Party, a pre-Oscars 2024 bash, continued, "I now have sort of a way of making sure that I see the good people and I get to interact with them and yes, just kind of skimming past the bad."

And the trans activist does just that by delegating: Dylan confirmed that her assistant monitors social media and shows her only positive comments made about her.

Meanwhile, Dylan is also preparing to celebrate a special milestone two days after the Academy Awards. March 12 marks the second anniversary of the beginning of her public transition, which she had documented on TikTok.

"Life is good," Dylan told E! News. "I think what's so special about settling into my journey has been that I don't have to be thinking about it every single day. It's a small part of me."

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for WIF

Dylan attended the pre-Oscars party, presented by Max Mara with sponsor ShivHans Pictures, wearing a short, pastel blue dress with a sheer cape. "I'm wearing Max Mara," the influencer said on her Instagram Stories. "I feel beautiful."

See more photos of Dylan and other stars at pre-Oscars parties ahead of the 2024 Oscars, set to air live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 10 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

