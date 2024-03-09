Chris Evans and His Leading Lady Alba Baptista Match Styles at Pre-Oscars Party

Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista were spotted leaving a pre-Oscars 2024 party, with her leading the way. See photos of them and other stars at events celebrating the upcoming 2024 Academy Awards

By Corinne Heller Mar 09, 2024 10:24 PMTags
OscarsPartiesChris EvansCouples
Watch: Chris Evans Makes Rare Comment About Wife Alba Baptista

And the award for cutest incognito Hollywood couple goes to...

On March 8, Chris Evans and wife Alba Baptista were spotted leaving the Sunset Tower Hotel in West Hollywood, Calif., where talent agency CAA hosted a star-studded pre-Oscars 2024 party. This marked a rare joint appearance for the couple, who married last year and who did not pose for press photos inside the venue.

Alba, dressed in an off-the-shoulder white sheath gown and pumps, led the way, holding the Captain America star's hand as they walked down a flight of stairs to exit the hotel. Chris matched his wife's style, wearing a white button-down shirt, paired with khakis and brown boots, and also sported a pair of glasses.

The Avengers actor, 42, and Alba, 26, tied the knot last September in an intimate wedding ceremony in Massachusetts in front of family and friends, including several of the groom's costars from the Marvel superhero films, including Chris Hemsworth—who is set to present an award at the upcoming Oscars ceremony—and Robert Downey Jr.

photos
Chris Evans & Alba Baptista: Romance Rewind

On Chris and Alba's date night, Robert was spotted at another pre-Oscars party, along with his wife Susan Downey.

The Daily Stardust / BACKGRID

Trending Stories

1

See Love Is Blind's Jess Confront Jimmy in Reunion Trailer

2

Unpacking the Kate Middleton Conspiracies Amid a Tangle of Royal News

3

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Garrison's Death

The Iron Man star is nominated for a 2024 Oscar for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in Oppenheimer. (See a full list of Oscar nominations.)

Read on to see more photos of stars at pre-2024 Oscars events ahead of the award show, which airs live on ABC from the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood March 10 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Garcelle Beauvais

at the 17th annual Women in Film (WIF) Oscar Nominees Party.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

Paris Hilton & Carter Reum

at United Talent Agency's pre-Oscars party.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

Jessica Biel

at United Talent Agency's pre-Oscars party.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

Jessica Biel & Julianne Hough

at United Talent Agency's pre-Oscars party.

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images

Josh Hartnett

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Lucy Hale

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan & Archie Madekwe

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan & Jaden Smith

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Phoebe Dynevor

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Zendaya

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

at the 17th annual Women in Film (WIF) Oscar Nominees Party.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Dylan Mulvaney

at the 17th annual Women in Film (WIF) Oscar Nominees Party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Emma Stone

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Gwyneth Paltrow

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Hunter Schafer

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan & Charles Melton

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan & Lana Del Rey

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan, Alana Haim & Este Haim

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

See Love Is Blind's Jess Confront Jimmy in Reunion Trailer

2

Unpacking the Kate Middleton Conspiracies Amid a Tangle of Royal News

3

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Garrison's Death

4

Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Gets Probation in Battery Case

5

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back