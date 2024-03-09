Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Have a Rare Star-Studded Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Josh Hartnett and his wife Tamsin Egerton were spotted at a pre-Oscars 2024 party in Los Angeles, marking the first time they have attended a Hollywood event together in seven years.

Watch: Josh Hartnett Reveals He and Wife Tamsin Egerton Are Parents to 4 Kids!

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton just had their first public Hollywood date night in more than seven years.

On March 8, the Pearl Harbor star and his wife made a rare joint appearance at the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal party in Los Angeles to celebrated the nominated film Oppenheimer, one of several pre-Oscars 2024 events.

For their star-studded date night, Josh—who plays late Nobel-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence in the film—wore a black tux jacket over a matching polka-dot shirt and silk pants while the actress was dressed in a black, sparkling, feathered gown with ruffled sleeves.

Josh, 45, had left Hollywood back in the mid-aughts while continuing his acting career. In recent years, he has been spotted at celebrity events alone and with Tamsin mostly in England, where the two live with their four children. In fact, this marks the first time the couple has been seen together at a Hollywood event since they attended Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars after-party.

Last month, the Penny Dreadful star made a rare appearance at the 2024 SAG Awards, where Oppenheimer won top honors. The movie received the award for Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture while main star Cillian Murphy took home the prize for Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role and costar Robert Downey Jr was honored for his Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

At the SAG Awards, Josh revealed in an interview on the red carpet that he and Tamsin had privately welcomed baby No. 4, after he was asked whether he'd seen anything about the "Josh Hartnett Renaissance" trending on social media. 

"I have not," he told Gold Derby. "I have four kids, I live in the countryside. I'm busy either working or taking care of them, but thank you. That's really kind."

See more photos of celebs at pre-Oscars parties before film's biggest night. The 2024 Academy Awards will air live on ABC from Hollywood's Dolby Theatre March 10 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Jon Hamm & Anna Osceola

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

Jessica Biel

at United Talent Agency's pre-Oscars party.

Eric Charbonneau/Getty Images for UTA

Jessica Biel & Julianne Hough

at United Talent Agency's pre-Oscars party.

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images

Josh Hartnett

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr. & Susan Downey

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Alberto Rodriguez/WWD via Getty Images

Zoë Kravitz

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Lucy Hale

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan & Archie Madekwe

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan & Jaden Smith

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Phoebe Dynevor

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Zendaya

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Nicky Hilton Rothschild

at the 17th annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party.

Nina Westervelt/WWD via Getty Images)

Dylan Mulvaney

at the 17th annual WIF Women Oscar Nominees Party.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for W Magazine)

Emma Stone

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Gwyneth Paltrow

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Kayla Oaddams/WireImage

Hunter Schafer

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Saint Laurent

Hailey Bieber

at the Vanity Fair x Saint Laurent x NBCUniversal Oppenheimer Film Toast.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Barry Keoghan & Charles Melton

at the Vanities: A Night For Young Hollywood event hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan & Lana Del Rey

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for W Magazine

Barry Keoghan, Alana Haim & Este Haim

at W Magazine and Louis Vuitton's Academy Awards Dinner.

