Josh Hartnett and Wife Tamsin Egerton Have a Rare Star-Studded Date Night at Pre-Oscars Party

Watch : Josh Hartnett Reveals He and Wife Tamsin Egerton Are Parents to 4 Kids!

Josh Hartnett and Tamsin Egerton just had their first public Hollywood date night in more than seven years.

On March 8, the Pearl Harbor star and his wife made a rare joint appearance at the Saint Laurent x Vanity Fair x NBCUniversal party in Los Angeles to celebrated the nominated film Oppenheimer, one of several pre-Oscars 2024 events.

For their star-studded date night, Josh—who plays late Nobel-winning nuclear physicist Ernest Lawrence in the film—wore a black tux jacket over a matching polka-dot shirt and silk pants while the actress was dressed in a black, sparkling, feathered gown with ruffled sleeves.

Josh, 45, had left Hollywood back in the mid-aughts while continuing his acting career. In recent years, he has been spotted at celebrity events alone and with Tamsin mostly in England, where the two live with their four children. In fact, this marks the first time the couple has been seen together at a Hollywood event since they attended Vanity Fair's 2017 Oscars after-party.