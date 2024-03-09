Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Mahomes Sentenced to 6 Months Probation in Battery Case

Watch : Jackson Mahomes Arrested for Alleged Aggravated Sexual Battery

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has avoided a potential jail sentence in his 2023 battery case.

The 23-year-old was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation March 7 after pleading no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery, according to Johnson County court records obtained by E! News. The prosecution previously dismissed three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery, the records showed.

Jackson, an influencer who is often seen cheering on his brother at Chiefs games—including at last month's 2024 Super Bowl, was arrested in May 2023 following alleged incidents at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kan. the previous February.

He had initially faced the misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly assaulting a waiter, whose identity was not made public, while the three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery were issued after he was accused of grabbing the venue's owner, Aspen Vaughn, by the neck and kissing her against her will inside an office, the Kansas City Star reported. Both accusers had gone public with their allegations in interviews with the newspaper in March.