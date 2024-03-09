Patrick Mahomes' Brother Jackson Mahomes Sentenced to 6 Months Probation in Battery Case

Jackson Mahomes, brother of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, has avoided a potential jail sentence in his 2023 battery case.
The 23-year-old was sentenced to six months of unsupervised probation March 7 after pleading no contest to a single count of misdemeanor battery, according to Johnson County court records obtained by E! News. The prosecution previously dismissed three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery, the records showed.
Jackson, an influencer who is often seen cheering on his brother at Chiefs games—including at last month's 2024 Super Bowl, was arrested in May 2023 following alleged incidents at Aspens Restaurant and Lounge in Overland Park, Kan. the previous February.
He had initially faced the misdemeanor battery charge for allegedly assaulting a waiter, whose identity was not made public, while the three felony counts of aggravated sexual battery were issued after he was accused of grabbing the venue's owner, Aspen Vaughn, by the neck and kissing her against her will inside an office, the Kansas City Star reported. Both accusers had gone public with their allegations in interviews with the newspaper in March.
This past January, prosecutors dismissed the sexual assault charges against Jackson after failed attempts to serve the accuser court papers compelling her to testify, the Kansas City Star reported.
Jackson appeared at his March 7 hearing via video conference. By pleading no contest to the reduced battery charge, he accepted the court's conviction without admitting guilt, the outlet added. The judge Thomas Sutherland ordered him to the custody of the Johnson County Sheriff's Department to determine whether he qualifies for work release, court records show.
"Jackson is thankful for the support of his family and friends during the last year," his attorney, Brandan Davies, told CNN March 8. "Jackson simply wanted the case to be over with and to move on with his life, the matter is now closed and we will not be issuing any further statements."