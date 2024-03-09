How Barry Keoghan Paid Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter at Pre-Oscars 2024 Parties

Watch : Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Barry Keoghan is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The Saltburn actor was spotted in recent days at two pre-Oscars 2024 parties—one hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram and another by W magazine and Louis Vuitton—wearing friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift's Eras tour, including one bearing the first name of opening act Sabrina Carpenter, who he has been dating for more than a month. Another one spelled "Midnights"—the name of Taylor's 2022 album.

On March 3, weeks after the couple went public with their romance in Los Angeles, Barry attended an Eras tour concert in Singapore, where he cheered on Sabrina as she performed her opening set.

It marked the first time the 31-year-old was spotted at one of the singer's shows and previously expressing public support for the 24-year-old in February by leaving a queen emoji on a video she had shared of herself performing a duet with Taylor onstage at an Eras tour show in Australia.