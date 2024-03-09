How Barry Keoghan Paid Tribute to Sabrina Carpenter at Pre-Oscars 2024 Parties

More than a month after Barry Keoghan and Sabrina Carpenter went public with their romance, the actor is wearing his heart on his sleeve. See how he honored the singer at pre-Oscars parties.

Watch: Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan Confirm Romance With Date Night Pics

Barry Keoghan is wearing his heart on his sleeve.

The Saltburn actor was spotted in recent days at two pre-Oscars 2024 parties—one hosted by Vanity Fair and Instagram and another by magazine and Louis Vuitton—wearing friendship bracelets from Taylor Swift's Eras tour, including one bearing the first name of opening act Sabrina Carpenter, who he has been dating for more than a month. Another one spelled "Midnights"—the name of Taylor's 2022 album.

On March 3, weeks after the couple went public with their romance in Los Angeles, Barry attended an Eras tour concert in Singapore, where he cheered on Sabrina as she performed her opening set.

It marked the first time the 31-year-old was spotted at one of the singer's shows and previously expressing public support for the 24-year-old in February by leaving a queen emoji on a video she had shared of herself performing a duet with Taylor onstage at an Eras tour show in Australia.

Celebrities Attending Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour

Sabrina ended her run as an opener for Taylor on the Eras tour when its Singapore leg ended March 9.

Trending Stories

1

Unpacking the Kate Middleton Conspiracies Amid a Tangle of Royal News

2

Patrick Mahomes' Wife Brittany Mahomes Fractures Her Back

3

Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Speaks Out After Garrison's Death

Meanwhile, at W magazine and Instagram's pre-Oscars bash March 7, Barry hung out with several of the "Blank Space" singer's friends—Este Haim and Alana Haim from the band Haim, who opened for her on her tour last summer, and Lana Del Rey, who collaborated with her on her Midnights track "Snow on the Beach."

See more photos of celebs at pre-Oscars 2024 parties ahead of the Academy Awards, which air live on ABC March 10 at 4 p.m. PT / 7 p.m. ET.

Zoë Kravitz

Lucy Hale

Barry Keoghan

Barry Keoghan & Archie Madekwe

Barry Keoghan & Jaden Smith

Phoebe Dynevor

Zendaya

Emma Stone

Gwyneth Paltrow

Hunter Schafer

Hailey Bieber

Barry Keoghan & Charles Melton

Barry Keoghan & Lana Del Rey

Barry Keoghan, Alana Haim & Este Haim

