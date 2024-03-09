Handmaid's Tale Star Madeline Brewer Joins Penn Badgley in You Season 5

Handmaid's Tale's Madeline Brewer is joining Penn Badgley in the cast of You's fifth and final season. Get the details on the new character who'll likely be under Joe Goldberg's eye.

Madeline Brewer will soon be under Penn Badgley's eye.

After all, the Handmaid's Tale star has been cast in the fifth and final season of You, Netflix announced on March 8. Brewer will play Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who begins working with murderous stalker Joe Goldberg (Badgley) at his new bookstore.

And she just might be his new obsession. In what appeared to be an ominous note about the new character's fate, the streamer quipped on its social media pages alongside the announcement, "Good luck, girl."

So, what can fans expect from Joe in the last chapter of his killer story? You co-creator Sera Gamble—who served as the showrunner from season one to four, and will continue executive producing the drama in its final season—previously teased that Joe can get even "more dangerous" now that he's come into an enormous amount of money through his posh girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).

The Handmaid's Tale: See the Cast in and Out of Costume

"If Joe is all of the things that he is and now has unlimited resources and access, he's become the thing that he envied and judged from afar," she explained to E! News last year. "It gives us a lot of new opportunities." 

Citing "all of the terrible, terrible stuff that very privileged wealthy people get away with," Gamble theorized that Joe's new social status could make him "never, ever, ever be punished" for his misdeeds.

"It's fun to write him as very appealing and like a romantic hero," Gamble noted, "but when we are looking at the facts of the case in a conversation with Penn or with the writers, we're just like, 'This person is horrible. They need to be punished.'"

As for Brewer? She, too, is gearing up to take her final bow in a popular dark show. Her casting news in You comes after it was announced that the sixth season of The Handmaid's Tale—which also stars Elisabeth Moss and Yvonne Strahovskiwould be its last.

Brewer has played Janine, a subservient Handmaid who lost an eye due to her past rebellious ways, since the Hulu series' 2017 debut.

"It's so easy to look at Janine and think that she's just following in line and she's following the rules," Madeline told E! News of her complex character in 2022. "It's very easy to think that she's doing that. But there's nothing that Janine does without reason. I think that she's a survivor and she always has been."

Neither a premiere date for You season five or The Handmaid's Tale season six has been announced.

