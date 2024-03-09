Handmaid's Tale Star Madeline Brewer Joins Penn Badgley in You Season 5

Watch : Penn Badgley Shares How Ex Blake Lively "Saved" Him

Madeline Brewer will soon be under Penn Badgley's eye.

After all, the Handmaid's Tale star has been cast in the fifth and final season of You, Netflix announced on March 8. Brewer will play Bronte, an enigmatic and free-spirited playwright who begins working with murderous stalker Joe Goldberg (Badgley) at his new bookstore.

And she just might be his new obsession. In what appeared to be an ominous note about the new character's fate, the streamer quipped on its social media pages alongside the announcement, "Good luck, girl."

So, what can fans expect from Joe in the last chapter of his killer story? You co-creator Sera Gamble—who served as the showrunner from season one to four, and will continue executive producing the drama in its final season—previously teased that Joe can get even "more dangerous" now that he's come into an enormous amount of money through his posh girlfriend Kate (Charlotte Ritchie).