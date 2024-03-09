Amy Schumer Is Kinda Pregnant While Filming New Movie With Fake Baby Bump

Amy Schumer is showing off her baby bump…sorta.
The Life & Beth star was spotted March 8 on the set of her new movie Kinda Pregnant, sporting a baby bump as she mugged for the camera in Brooklyn, New York.
Wearing navy leggings and colorful sneakers, the 42-year-old's character was clearly dressed for comfort, finishing off her look with an oversized blue shirt and brown and blue plaid trench coat.
Kinda Pregnant stars Amy as Lainy, a woman who is jealous of her best friend's pregnancy and begins wearing a fake baby bump, only to accidentally meet the man of her dreams.
The Netflix film—which costars Damon Wayans Jr., Will Forte and Jillian Bell—has no release date as of yet.
Amy's fake pregnancy is likely easier than her actual pregnancy, as the Trainwreck star was open about her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum while she was expecting 4-year-old son Gene, which caused severe nausea and vomiting.
At one point during her pregnancy, Amy—who also recently shared her struggles with Cushings Syndrome—was even hospitalized due to the illness, which caused her to cancel a stand up gig in Texas in November 2018.
"I am in the hospital," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows."
She added, "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls--t!"
And the comedian has continued to face challenges in her motherhood journey since she and husband Chris Fisher welcomed Gene in 2019. Most recently, Amy and the chef—who got married in 2018—reached a new parenting milestone when they got a sleep specialist to help Gene finally sleep through the night. As she wrote on Instagram March 7, "We got our nights back!"
