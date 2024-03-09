Amy Schumer Is Kinda Pregnant While Filming New Movie With Fake Baby Bump

Watch : Amy Schumer Calls Out Critics Who Are “Mad” She’s Not Prettier

Amy Schumer is showing off her baby bump…sorta.

The Life & Beth star was spotted March 8 on the set of her new movie Kinda Pregnant, sporting a baby bump as she mugged for the camera in Brooklyn, New York.

Wearing navy leggings and colorful sneakers, the 42-year-old's character was clearly dressed for comfort, finishing off her look with an oversized blue shirt and brown and blue plaid trench coat.

Kinda Pregnant stars Amy as Lainy, a woman who is jealous of her best friend's pregnancy and begins wearing a fake baby bump, only to accidentally meet the man of her dreams.

The Netflix film—which costars Damon Wayans Jr., Will Forte and Jillian Bell—has no release date as of yet.

Amy's fake pregnancy is likely easier than her actual pregnancy, as the Trainwreck star was open about her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum while she was expecting 4-year-old son Gene, which caused severe nausea and vomiting.