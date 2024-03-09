Amy Schumer Is Kinda Pregnant While Filming New Movie With Fake Baby Bump

Amy Schumer showed off a fake baby bump on the set of her new movie Kinda Pregnant, in which she plays a woman who fakes her own pregnancy, only to meet the love of her life.

Amy Schumer is showing off her baby bump…sorta.

The Life & Beth star was spotted March 8 on the set of her new movie Kinda Pregnant, sporting a baby bump as she mugged for the camera in Brooklyn, New York.

Wearing navy leggings and colorful sneakers, the 42-year-old's character was clearly dressed for comfort, finishing off her look with an oversized blue shirt and brown and blue plaid trench coat.

Kinda Pregnant stars Amy as Lainy, a woman who is jealous of her best friend's pregnancy and begins wearing a fake baby bump, only to accidentally meet the man of her dreams.

The Netflix film—which costars Damon Wayans Jr.Will Forte and Jillian Bell—has no release date as of yet.

Amy's fake pregnancy is likely easier than her actual pregnancy, as the Trainwreck star was open about her struggles with hyperemesis gravidarum while she was expecting 4-year-old son Gene, which caused severe nausea and vomiting.

At one point during her pregnancy, Amy—who also recently shared her struggles with Cushings Syndrome—was even hospitalized due to the illness, which caused her to cancel a stand up gig in Texas in November 2018. 

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

"I am in the hospital," she wrote on Instagram at the time. "I'm fine. Baby's fine but everyone who says the 2nd trimester is better is not telling the full story. I've been even more ill this trimester. I have hyperemesis and it blows."

She added, "Very lucky to be pregnant but this is some bulls--t!"

And the comedian has continued to face challenges in her motherhood journey since she and husband Chris Fisher welcomed Gene in 2019. Most recently, Amy and the chef—who got married in 2018—reached a new parenting milestone when they got a sleep specialist to help Gene finally sleep through the night. As she wrote on Instagram March 7, "We got our nights back!"

For from Amy's life as a mother so far, keep reading.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Getting Real

"Being his mom is heaven on earth and also means a constant feeling of guilt and vulnerability I will never get used to," the star wrote on Instagram in February 2022. "Your heart feels like it's outside your body and you're too old to drink the feelings away like you used to. When you were in love and scared. Send help!!!"

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Happy Fourth of July

The star takes her son on a holiday walk.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
BFFs

"Happy Pride babies!!!" the comedienne and actress wrote on the day of the NYC LGBT Pride Parade.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Sleepy Time

Schumer shared the clearest photo of her and Chris Fischer's son on June 29, writing, "Here is our son Gene. He likes looking around and laughing at his toy the black and white butterfly. Always down for a nap and a good cry if the poops are on the reg he wanted me to tell you guys he wants you to volunteer or donate here @immfamtogether."

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Happy Family

The happy parents match with their son and dog.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Birthday Cuddles

The star enjoys some snuggles with her baby boy on her 38th birthday.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Family Nap Time

"I recommend this," Schumer wrote on her Instagram Story.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Baby's First Bath

The actress and husband Chris Fischer give their son Gene, almost three weeks old, his first bath.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
No F's Given

"Sending out love to the moms shaming me for doing standup last night!" Schumer wrote on Instagram alongside this pumping photo, hours after she was criticized for doing a comedy show, two weeks after her son Gene was born.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Pump It Up

"Guys what are we doing tonight? #schumerpump #ootd @stassischroeder," she captioned this Instagram photo, posted two weeks after the birth of her son.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
Keeping It Real on Mother's Day

Schumer shows the not-so-glamourous part of giving birth (difficulty going to the toilet, for one) as everyone coos over her newborn in the hospital, in this photo posted on Mother's Day 2019. Many moms, including celebs such as Jenna Fischer and Snooki, praised the star for keeping it real.

Instagram / Amy Schumer
All Worth It

"Ok here's my post baby annoying post and my takeaway from pregnancy," Schumer wrote alongside this photo. "Women are the s--t. Men are cool and whatever but women are fucking warriors and capable of anything. I was lucky enough to get to have a doula."

"I did Pilates with strong women and went for walks," she said. "I threw up violently and felt sick mostly every day of my pregnancy. Hyperemesis is real and it's awful. But fuck, what they say is true. The second you give birth it's gone...All my friends. Friends I've had for 30 years or people who encouraged me to "keep going" or telling me "it will be worth it". Thank you. Every woman I encountered is so willing to help and advise you and I felt all their strength. And you were right. Thank you ladies from my family. Chris, Gene and of course Tatiana #titsleaking #wearingadiaper."

Instagram / Amy Schumer
First Mommy-Son Selfie

"New kid, who dis?" Schumer wrote.

Instagram
Baby's First Photo

Schumer gave birth to her and husband Chris Fischer's first child, son Gene Attell Fischer, on May 5, 2019. A day later, she shared this touching photo of the two with their "royal baby," who was born hours before Meghan Markle and Prince Harry welcomed their own first child, son Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor

