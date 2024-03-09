Why Love Is Blind Fans Think Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell Are Dating Again

Watch : Love Is Blind: Jimmy & Chelsea Admit What Really Happened In Their Relationship

Is it really over between Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell?

Well, fans are revisiting that question after the Love Is Blind season six stars—who broke off their engagement before their wedding day in the show's March 6 finale—were spotted enjoying a meal together at Florida restaurant JB's on the Beach.

For the outing, Jimmy kept a low profile in shorts, a T-shirt and a hat, while Chelsea came clad in a snake print dress. In a March 7 TikTok video capturing their outing, the flight attendant showed her ex-fiancé something on her phone before throwing her head back with a laugh.

And neither Jimmy or Chelsea are being super shy about spending time together. After all, both reality stars shared photos to social media of their beachside dinner and tagged the same restaurant, with Chelsea quipping in her caption, "Alexa play beachin' by Jake Owen."

Naturally, some fans were surprised to see the two hanging out together again, with one fan writing under the video, "Omg I love TikTok giving the people free tea!"