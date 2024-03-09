Why Love Is Blind Fans Think Chelsea Blackwell and Jimmy Presnell Are Dating Again

Is it really over between Jimmy Presnell and Chelsea Blackwell?
Well, fans are revisiting that question after the Love Is Blind season six stars—who broke off their engagement before their wedding day in the show's March 6 finale—were spotted enjoying a meal together at Florida restaurant JB's on the Beach.
For the outing, Jimmy kept a low profile in shorts, a T-shirt and a hat, while Chelsea came clad in a snake print dress. In a March 7 TikTok video capturing their outing, the flight attendant showed her ex-fiancé something on her phone before throwing her head back with a laugh.
And neither Jimmy or Chelsea are being super shy about spending time together. After all, both reality stars shared photos to social media of their beachside dinner and tagged the same restaurant, with Chelsea quipping in her caption, "Alexa play beachin' by Jake Owen."
Naturally, some fans were surprised to see the two hanging out together again, with one fan writing under the video, "Omg I love TikTok giving the people free tea!"
Other Love Is Blind viewers claimed they could have guessed the pair would reunite after Jimmy told Chelsea during their split, "I love you to death and I want a relationship with you and I want it work so bad—but I don't want to go to the altar. I can't."
"He did say he wanted to still be with her just not married yet," another user commented. "Do y'all pay attention in the show?"
On the possibility of a rekindled romance aside, Chelsea has said there's more to her relationship with Jimmy than we know.
"I wish that people got to see a lot more," she exclusively told E! News in a recent interview. "We had such a strong, strong relationship that's not shown at all. There's so many moments of why I was feeling the way that I was feeling that are just not shown."
