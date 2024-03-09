Angela Bassett Shares Her "Supreme Disappointment" Over Oscars Loss One Year Later

Watch : Angela Bassett Was “Gobsmacked” By Her 2023 Oscars Loss

Angela Bassett remembers the thing.

And by thing, we're talking about her now-viral reaction over losing the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 Academy Awards.

"I was gobsmacked," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star recounted on March 5 episode of Oprah Winfrey's OWN Spotlight. "It was—of course—a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human."

However, Bassett believes she handled the loss "very well," keeping her emotions toned down as the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress took the stage to accept the award.

"That was my intention, to handle it very well," the 65-year-old continued. "Yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being."

Bassett also noted that it was important for both herself and her 18-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater—who she shares with actor Courtney B. Vance—that she approached the situation with grace.

"There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you'll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?" she told Winfrey. "We're going to smile, we're going to be gracious, we're going to be kind, we're going to party anyway."