Angela Bassett Shares Her "Supreme Disappointment" Over Oscars Loss One Year Later

Angela Bassett said she was "gobsmacked" when she lost the Best Supporting Actress Oscar to Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 Academy Awards: "A supreme disappointment."

Watch: Angela Bassett Was “Gobsmacked” By Her 2023 Oscars Loss

Angela Bassett remembers the thing.

And by thing, we're talking about her now-viral reaction over losing the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress to Jamie Lee Curtis at the 2023 Academy Awards

"I was gobsmacked," the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star recounted on March 5 episode of Oprah Winfrey's OWN Spotlight. "It was—of course—a supreme disappointment, and disappointment is human."

However, Bassett believes she handled the loss "very well," keeping her emotions toned down as the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress took the stage to accept the award.

"That was my intention, to handle it very well," the 65-year-old continued. "Yes, I was disappointed and I handled it like a human being."

Bassett also noted that it was important for both herself and her 18-year-old twins Bronwyn and Slater—who she shares with actor Courtney B. Vance—that she approached the situation with grace. 

"There are going to be these moments of disappointment that you'll experience, but how do you handle yourself in the midst of them?" she told Winfrey. "We're going to smile, we're going to be gracious, we're going to be kind, we're going to party anyway."

The Biggest Shockers in Oscars History

Bassett's nomination for her portrayal of Queen Ramonda came nearly three decades after her first Oscar nod, when she played late singer Tina Turner in the 1993 biopic What's Love Got to Do with It. At the 1994 award show, Bassett lost the Best Actress Oscar to The Piano's Holly Hunter.

 

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

But the Waiting to Exhale alum did end up receiving her flowers in the form of an honorary Oscar earlier this year at the 2024 Governors Awards, an annual celebration for the governors of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. 

"I have considered acting my calling and not just my career," Bassett told the audience at the January ceremony. "I do this work because I find it meaningful and I hope in some way that it makes a difference and has an impact. To be recognized in this way for what I love doing is truly wonderful and I am beyond grateful."

Addressing the momentous occasion, Bassett added that she hopes the entertainment industry is "taking the necessary steps toward a future in which it is the norm, not the exception, to see and embrace one another's full humanity, stories and perspectives."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"My prayer is that we leave this industry more enriched, forward-thinking and inclusive than we found it," Bassett shared, "a future where there won't be a first or an only, or suspense around whether history will be made with a nomination or a win."

To relive the 2023 Oscars, keep reading.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
A$AP Rocky & Rihanna

RiRi—who performed her Oscar-nominated song "Life Me Up" from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever—and the "A$AP Forever" rapper were shining bright like a diamond at the 2023 Oscars, including in this photo where he sweetly cradled her baby bump as she wore a Bottega Veneta look.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images
Troy Kotsur, Ke Huy Quan & Ariana DeBose

This picture of the CODA star and the West Side Story actress, who both won Oscars last year, celebrating the Everything Everywhere All at Once actor's Academy Award deserves its own trophy.

ABC
Angela Bassett

Bow down to the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star, who was nominated for her supporting role of Queen Ramonda and dazzled in a purple Moschino gown.

ABC
Michelle Yeoh

After the Everything Everywhere All at Once star made history as the first Asian woman to win the Best Actress Oscar, she celebrated the major moment backstage. Jessica Chastain, who'd presented the honor with Halle Berry, smiled from ear to ear as Michelle got her trophy.

Neilson Barnard/Getty Images
Keleigh Sperry & Miles Teller

This photo of the Top Gun: Maverick star and his wife will make fans' hearts soar.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Daniel Kwan & Daniel Scheinert

With Everything Everywhere All at Once taking home seven Oscars, directing duo the Daniels had a lot to celebrate.

David Fisher/Shutterstock
Sarah Polley

Sarah, meet Oscar! The filmmaker took home the golden statue in the Best Adapted Screenplay category for Women Talking.  

A.M.P.A.S.
Danai Gurira & Elizabeth Banks

Talk about a super duo. The Black Panther: Wakanda Forever star and the Cocaine Bear director chatted backstage.

A.M.P.A.S.
Hugh Grant & Andie MacDowell

After his red carpet interview made headlines, the actor had a Four Weddings and a Funeral reunion with his former co-star.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Lady Gaga & Brendan Gleeson

This photo of the singer, who performed her Oscar-nominated song "Hold My Hand" from Top Gun: Maverick, and The Banshees of Inisherin actor, who was up for Best Supporting Actor, gets all the applause.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Barry Keoghan & Austin Butler

*In our Best Elvis Presley voice* Well, thank you, thank you very much for this fun photo of The Banshees of Inisherin actor and the Elvis star.

ABC
Elizabeth Olsen & Pedro Pascal

In a galaxy far, far away (OK, more like Los Angeles), The Mandalorian actor and the WandaVision star presented an award together at the Oscars.

ABC
Rihanna

Rihanna can certainly take a bow after her incredible Oscars performance.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Andrew Garfield & Florence Pugh

Don't worry darling! We wouldn't miss this great photo of the Spider-Man alum and the Midsommar star.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Salma Hayek & Antonio Banderas

The stars of Puss in Boots: The Last Wish, which was nominated for Best Animated Feature Film, shared a laugh backstage.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Melissa McCarthy & Ashley Graham

Who wouldn't want to get in on this star-studded selfie with the actress and the model?

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Rihanna

Did you have love on the brain after seeing the Fenty mogul's Alaïa gown?

John Locher/Invision/AP/Shutterstock
Stephanie Hsu & Florence Pugh

The Everything Everywhere All at Once star, who was nominated for Best Supporting Actress, and the Little Women alum dazzled in their Valentino gowns.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images
Emily Blunt & Dwayne Johnson

It's always a fun-filled adventure with these Jungle Cruise co-stars.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock
Elizabeth Olsen

Now this is what we call a marvel-ous photo.

Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock
Mindy Kaling

The actress appeared to love her Vera Wang gown so much that she switched into another version of the dress later in the show.

Flo Ngala/Variety via Getty Images
Halle Bailey & Jamie Lee Curtis

The Little Mermaid star and the Everything Everywhere All at Once actress, who won an Oscar for her supporting role, smiled for the camera.

Christopher Polk/Shutterstock
Janelle Monáe & Kate Hudson

No mystery here! The Glass Onion co-stars rocked the red carpet in their Vera Wang and Rodarte gowns.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images
Paul Mescal

Everybody say cheese! The Aftersun star, who was up for Best Lead Actor, snapped a selfie while walking the champagne carpet.

ABC
Cara Delevingne & Winnie Harlow

The supermodels stunned in their Elie Saab and Armani Privé gowns.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
Ke Huy Quan & Jamie Lee Curtis

How excited were the Everything Everywhere All at Once co-stars? Their expressions seemed to say it all.

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

