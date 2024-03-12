How Does Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Feel About Trevor Now? She Says…

Watch : Love Is Blind's Jess Confronts Jimmy in Season 6 Reunion Trailer

Chelsea Blackwell is preparing to open fans' eyes to the truth about Trevor Sova.

Ahead of the Love Is Blind season six reunion March 13, the 31-year-old revealed where she stands with her costar, who was her second choice in the pods—even though he appeared to be all in.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful person," Chelsea exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "He's so amazing. I'm so blessed to have him in my life and, yeah, it's pretty great."

So, did she get together with Trevor after fiancé Jimmy Presnell called off their engagement in the finale? "Definitely gonna find out," Chelsea teased. "It's a journey, it's a journey."

And there's sure to be plenty of drama during the upcoming reunion, as the first look trailer showed hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey confront Trevor about rumors that he had an offscreen girlfriend the whole time.

"Unbeknownst to her, you have someone on the outside," Nick said in the teaser. "I'd like to hear what you have to say."