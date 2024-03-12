Exclusive

How Does Love Is Blind’s Chelsea Feel About Trevor Now? She Says…

Love Is Blind's Chelsea Blackwell exclusively told E! News how she feels about costar Trevor Sova after Jimmy Presnell called off their engagement on the season six finale.

Chelsea Blackwell is preparing to open fans' eyes to the truth about Trevor Sova

Ahead of the Love Is Blind season six reunion March 13, the 31-year-old revealed where she stands with her costar, who was her second choice in the pods—even though he appeared to be all in.

"He's a wonderful, wonderful person," Chelsea exclusively told E! News' Francesca Amiker. "He's so amazing. I'm so blessed to have him in my life and, yeah, it's pretty great."

So, did she get together with Trevor after fiancé Jimmy Presnell called off their engagement in the finale? "Definitely gonna find out," Chelsea teased. "It's a journey, it's a journey." 

And there's sure to be plenty of drama during the upcoming reunion, as the first look trailer showed hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey confront Trevor about rumors that he had an offscreen girlfriend the whole time.

"Unbeknownst to her, you have someone on the outside," Nick said in the teaser. "I'd like to hear what you have to say."

Although Trevor could only get out, "Um," he'll hopefully have more to say when the special drops.

Viewers will also get an answer as to where Jimmy stands with Chelsea—he recently sparked romance rumors with the flight attendant during a Florida outing—plus his status with his almost fiancée Jessica Vestal, who he recently called a "mean girl."

"I saw how she talked to me on our last date," the software salesman told E!, "and, you know, not interested in what could have been."

Ultimately, as Jess appeared to tell Jimmy and Chelsea during the reunion teaser, "I thought we were on good terms, but I guess we're not."

Tune in March 13 at 6 p.m. PT / 9 p.m. ET when all will be revealed. For now, get a first look at the Love Is Blind season six cast on set at the reunion:

