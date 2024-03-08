Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine and Wife Chloe Bridges Welcome First Baby

Watch : Adam Devine Recaps Nude In-Law Horror Story & Fighting John Goodman

This family just got a little more pitch perfect.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges shared that they welcomed their first baby, son Beau Devine, on Feb. 16.

"Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we've already learned some great parenting techniques," Adam, 40, posted on Instagram March 8, alongside a series of photos of the couple mimicking their son's crying face. "Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he'll straighten right out."

Chloe, 32, went for a slightly more heartfelt approach, writing on Instagram, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that's 15 times bigger."

She also shared a sweet photo giving her brand new baby a kiss with the caption, "my guy."

Adam and Chloe's friends were excited to celebrate their aca-awesome news, with Mindy Kaling commenting, "Wow!!!! Omg he's gorgeous! congratulations!!" And Adam's Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow adding, "Unbelievable amounts of cuteness."