Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine and Wife Chloe Bridges Welcome First Baby

This family just got a little more pitch perfect.
Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges shared that they welcomed their first baby, son Beau Devine, on Feb. 16.
"Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we've already learned some great parenting techniques," Adam, 40, posted on Instagram March 8, alongside a series of photos of the couple mimicking their son's crying face. "Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he'll straighten right out."
Chloe, 32, went for a slightly more heartfelt approach, writing on Instagram, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that's 15 times bigger."
She also shared a sweet photo giving her brand new baby a kiss with the caption, "my guy."
Adam and Chloe's friends were excited to celebrate their aca-awesome news, with Mindy Kaling commenting, "Wow!!!! Omg he's gorgeous! congratulations!!" And Adam's Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow adding, "Unbelievable amounts of cuteness."
They first announced Chloe's pregnancy in October, with the Workaholics alum joking at the time, "This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."
The couple tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the set of their 2015 comedy horror movie The Final Girls.
"I knew that I liked him," Chloe told Us Weekly of their romance in 2020, "and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other."
But how did she know he was the one? It was actually during a fight they had early on.
"He said something along the lines of, 'We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Wow, I really respect that.'"
