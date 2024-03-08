Pitch Perfect's Adam Devine and Wife Chloe Bridges Welcome First Baby

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges shared that they welcomed their baby boy Beau Devine on Feb. 16, with Chloe writing, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world."

Watch: Adam Devine Recaps Nude In-Law Horror Story & Fighting John Goodman

This family just got a little more pitch perfect.

Adam Devine and Chloe Bridges shared that they welcomed their first baby, son Beau Devine, on Feb. 16.

"Meet lil baby Beau Devine! He can be fussy at times but we've already learned some great parenting techniques," Adam, 40, posted on Instagram March 8, alongside a series of photos of the couple mimicking their son's crying face. "Do your best fussy baby impression along with him and he'll straighten right out."

Chloe, 32, went for a slightly more heartfelt approach, writing on Instagram, "Three weeks ago today our perfect little guy entered the world. I feel like someone took my heart out and replaced it with one that's 15 times bigger."

She also shared a sweet photo giving her brand new baby a kiss with the caption, "my guy."

Adam and Chloe's friends were excited to celebrate their aca-awesome news, with Mindy Kaling commenting, "Wow!!!! Omg he's gorgeous! congratulations!!" And Adam's Pitch Perfect co-star Brittany Snow adding, "Unbelievable amounts of cuteness."

They first announced Chloe's pregnancy in October, with the Workaholics alum joking at the time, "This will mostly be a baby page now, as I will be dedicating my life to my child in hopes he doesn't use my decades of recorded dirty jokes against me."

Instagram/Chloe Bridges

The couple tied the knot in 2021 after meeting on the set of their 2015 comedy horror movie The Final Girls.

"I knew that I liked him," Chloe told Us Weekly of their romance in 2020, "and we just seemed kind of incapable of staying apart from each other."

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic

But how did she know he was the one? It was actually during a fight they had early on.

"He said something along the lines of, 'We got to figure it out, because breaking up is not an option,'" she recalled. "I was like, 'Wow, I really respect that.'"

Keep reading for more of Adam and Chloe's romantic love story.

Instagram
October 2021: Just Married

Adam and Chloe wed on Oct. 9, 2021 in Cabo San Lucas in front of family and friends, including his Workaholics co-stars Erik Griffin, Blake Anderson and Anders Holm.

Instagram
August 2020: Social Distancing in Catalina

"Adam got an ocean boat a few weeks ago and at first I was like smh men and their toys but now I realize he was - obviously - just trying to be extra good at following social distancing guidelines! And that I'm very into," Chloe wrote on Instagram. "So we self-isolated by Catalina Island this weekend and I only had to take Dramamine twice!! Success."

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
March 2020: All Smiles

The two attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
January 2020: Thumbs Up

The two attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Orlando Magic at Staples Center.

Michael Kovac/Getty Images for Champagne Collet
January 2020: Critics' Choice Awards

The two attend the 25th annual Critics' Choice Awards at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica, Calif.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
November 2019: Game Time

The two attend a basketball game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Utah Jazz at Staples Center.

Gregg DeGuire/FilmMagic
November 2019: I Do Like Them, Sam I Am

The two attend the premiere of Netflix's Green Eggs And Ham.

Instagram
October 2019: Engaged

"She said yes!" Adam wrote on Instagram. "Well actually she said 'ahh Adam' and then kissed me but I'm pretty sure that means YES! I love Chloe more than anything and I'm so excited to spend the rest of my life with her amazing self."

Adam continued, "You are my best friend and I'm thrilled you want to get old and wrinkly with me! You'll be less wrinkly. I'm gonna look like a Saint Bernard. I proposed this past weekend and wanted to keep it private for a few days but we are now ready to tell the world! Love you @chloebridges! Have fun planning the wedding. I'll be there for the cake tasting."

Instagram
October 2019: Woof

"Ok. So chloe hates the last post and now I'm in the dawg house," Adam wrote on Instagram. "I have decided to post this photo we took moments before I asked (cry blurted) her to marry me. She's the best and I love her. Tell your loved ones how much they mean to you today and embarrass them a little. ITS HOW I SHOW LOVE."

David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
September 2019: Emmys Date

The two attend the 71st Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Rachel Luna/WireImage
July 2019: HBO Premiere

The two attend the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO series The Righteous Gemstones.

Instagram
December 2018: Disneyland Birthday Date

"It was a great birthday," Chloe wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the messages and to @andybovine for setting up this Disneyland day and @chelsofield @iwishiwaspizza for coming and @rebelwilson for helping us with the dinner reservation and our great guide Amy for riding all the roller coasters with us twice."

Instagram
October 2018: Bowling, Anyone?

"We were the champions of bowling this weekend," Chloe wrote on Instagram. "Actually that's a lie Adam was a champion of bowling and I was a champion of eating bbq chicken pizza."

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Netflix
August 2018: Netflix Premiere

The two attend Netflix's Insatiable premiere and after-party in Los Angeles.

Instagram
May 2018: New Orleans Trip

"@chloebridges refuses to call me her Craw Daddy," Adam wrote on Instagram.

Netflix via Getty Images
January 2018: Golden Globes Party

The two attend Netflix's 2018 Golden Globes after-party in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Instagram
November 2017: Happy Birthday Adam

"Happy birthday @andybovine," Chloe wrote on Instagram. "I love living life with you and laughing and not always agreeing about how to decorate the new house and also laughing."

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
December 2016: Go Lakers

The two watch the Los Angeles Lakers play the New York Knicks at Staples Center.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic
June 2016: His "Wedding" Date

The two attend the premiere of the movie Mike and Dave Need Wedding Dates in Hollywood, Calif.

Todd Williamson/Getty Images for DailyMail.com
January 2016: Hanging' With Sarah

The two appear with Sarah Hyland at a 2016 People's Choice Awards after-party in Los Angeles.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
April 2015: PDA Alert

Chloe kisses Adam at a basketball game between the San Antonio Spurs and the Los Angeles Clippers at Staples Center.

