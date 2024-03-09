Unpacking the Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories Amid a Tangle of Royal News

Watch : Prince William Addresses Online Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories

And here the royals thought they were being transparent.

When Kensington Palace shared Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton had been hospitalized after undergoing abdominal surgery and would remain out of the public eye for at least three months, and then that same day Buckingham Palace announced King Charles III was being treated for an enlarged prostate...

That was quite the one-two punch of information coming from the least demonstrative family in England.

And just when it seemed as if the king was back in action, Charles and Queen Camilla stepping out for church on Feb. 4, the palace shared the following day that the 75-year-old monarch would be undergoing treatment for cancer and he wouldn't be doing public engagements for the foreseeable future, either.