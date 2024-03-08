Meghan Markle Slams “Cruel” Bullying During Pregnancies With Her and Prince Harry’s Kids Archie and Lili

Meghan Markle is pointing out a royally frustrating problem.
The Duchess of Sussex—who shares son Archie Harrison, 4, and daughter Lilibet "Lili" Diana, 2, with husband Prince Harry—shared that the hate she received on social media reached an all-time high during what was meant to be a "tender and sacred time" for her as a mother.
"The bulk of the bullying and abuse that I was experiencing on social media and online," Meghan revealed during a March 8 panel at the SXSW Conference in Austin, Texas, "was when I was pregnant with Archie and Lili, and with a newborn with each of them."
And now that the Suits alum keeps her distance from the internet for her "own well-being," she said she's been able to reflect on just how difficult that time in her life was.
"To really wrap your head around why people would be so hateful," Meghan explained, "it's not catty—it's cruel. And why would [you] do that, certainly, when you're pregnant, with a newborn?"
And though Meghan doesn't think any mom should have to go through that level of public scrutiny, she noted that being a parent may also have helped her during that time.
"Because I was pregnant, that mammalian instinct just kicked in," Meghan recalled. "You do everything you can to protect your child, and as a result, protect yourself too."
Luckily, the 42-year-old didn't have to go through it alone. In fact, she gave a special shoutout to Harry—who she married in 2018—for being a shoulder to lean on during hard times.
"My husband is such a hands-on dad and such a supporter of me and my family that I don't take for granted," Meghan gushed. "That is a real blessing."
