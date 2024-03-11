Eva Mendes Is “Living” for This Ryan Gosling Oscars Moment You Didn’t See on TV

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Eva Mendes Supports Ryan Gosling Backstage While He Performs "I'm Just Ken"

Eva Mendes can't get Kenough of this off-screen moment from the 2024 Oscars.

The Fast & Furious alum got quite a kick out of a video showing Martin Scorsese enjoying her partner Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the March 10 awards ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. (Revisit all the stars who took home trophies at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

In fact, Eva—who shares kids Esmerelda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with the La La Land star—went as far as to re-share a clip posted by the Killers of the Flower Moon director's daughter Francesca Scorsese, which showed her dad grinning and bopping along to the music while watching Ryan's Barbie number. Atop the video, Eva wrote in a March 11 Instagram Story, "@francesca.scorsese I'm living for this major moment of your Dad!!!!"

Closing with a heart emoji, the 50-year-old added, "How F cool!"