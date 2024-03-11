Eva Mendes Is “Living” for This Ryan Gosling Oscars Moment You Didn’t See on TV

Eva Mendes couldn't get enough of a candid video of Martin Scorsese enjoying her partner Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the 2024 Oscars.

By Leah Degrazia Mar 11, 2024 9:32 PMTags
Eva LongoriaAwards 2024Ryan GoslingOscarsMartin ScorseseCelebrities
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Eva Mendes Supports Ryan Gosling Backstage While He Performs "I'm Just Ken"

Eva Mendes can't get Kenough of this off-screen moment from the 2024 Oscars.

The Fast & Furious alum got quite a kick out of a video showing Martin Scorsese enjoying her partner Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the March 10 awards ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. (Revisit all the stars who took home trophies at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

In fact, Eva—who shares kids Esmerelda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with the La La Land star—went as far as to re-share a clip posted by the Killers of the Flower Moon director's daughter Francesca Scorsese, which showed her dad grinning and bopping along to the music while watching Ryan's Barbie number. Atop the video, Eva wrote in a March 11 Instagram Story, "@francesca.scorsese I'm living for this major moment of your Dad!!!!"

Closing with a heart emoji, the 50-year-old added, "How F cool!"

photos
Biggest Oscars Transformations of All Time

And social media wasn't the only way Eva showed her support for Ryan—who was not only a performer and presenter at the awards show, but also a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Though she didn't walk the red carpet with the 43-year-old, she proved she's still his biggest cheerleader by posting a photo of herself hanging outside his dressing room backstage at the prestigious night in film. 

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton, Prince William Spotted Together Amid Pic Controversy

2

The Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

3

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Oscars Party

Later on, the Hitch actress also congratulated Ryan on a job well done. Alongside a second backstage photo of her clad in the same bedazzled pink blazer and black cowboy hat that Ryan wore for his performance, Eva wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG."

Photo by Donato Sardella/Getty Images for New York & Company / Frank Micelotta/Disney via Getty Images

She then quipped, "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."

Keep reading for more candid moments you may have missed at the 2024 Oscars. 

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons

From the set of Fargo to the red carpet, this couple proves the power of love.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Ncuti Gatwa and Kingsley Ben-Adir

These Barbie stars brought the Kenergy.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan and Robert Downey Jr.

These winners for Best Supporting Actor know how to support each other.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images/Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Jennifer Lame

The Oppenheimer editor couldn’t edit her glowing smile after that win even if she tried.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Nicolas Cage, Cillian Murphy, Matthew McConaughey, Brendan Fraser and Forest Whitaker

This group of Best Actor in a Leading Role winners are sticking together.

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Liza Koshy and Vanessa Hudgens

It seems like meeting Vanessa Hudgens was what Liza Koshy has been looking for.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Jessica Lange, Emma Stone, Jennifer Lawrence, Sally Field, Michelle Yeoh and Charlize Theron

2024 Best Actress winner Emma is feeling the love after she was presented the award by a group of past winners.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Emma Thomas and Christopher Nolan

It proved to be a big night for the Oppenheimer producers and IRL couple, who shared a sweet moment backstage after their Best Picture win.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

America Ferrera

It’s worth venturing out of Barbie Land for this selfie.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

John Cena

John Cena proves he’s not afraid to commit to the bit while waiting to take the stage in his much-talked-about look. 

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

A worthy date night.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Danielle Brooks

The Best Supporting Actress nominee is all smiles during film’s biggest night.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney

The couple was a perfect match in custom FENDI.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Dwayne Johnson

Dwayne Johnson certainly knows how to rock a selfie.

Jay L. Clendenin/Shutterstock

Zendaya

Zendaya proves she’s that girl—again.

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone and Emma Stone

The trio of Best Actress nominees were feeling the love.

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Finneas O'Connell, Billie Eilish and Ariana Grande

Finneas, Billie and Ariana were made for this iconic group pic.

DAVID SWANSON / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Paul Giamatti is all ears.

Richard Harbaugh/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Chris Hemsworth and Anya Taylor-Joy

The costars from the upcoming Mad Max prequel Furiosa shared a sweet moment. 

ALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Takashi Yamazaki, Kiyoko Shibuya, Masaki Takahashi and Tatsuji Nojima

The visual effects team for Godzilla Minus One delivered an award-worthy roar after their win.

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton, Prince William Spotted Together Amid Pic Controversy

2

The Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

3

Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce Make Surprise Appearance at Oscars Party

4

Robert Downey Jr. and Ke Huy Quan's Oscars Moment Leaves Fans Divided

5

Meg Ryan Stuns in Rare Red Carpet Moment at 2024 Oscars After-Party