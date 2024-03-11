Eva Mendes Is “Living” for This Ryan Gosling Oscars Moment You Didn’t See on TV

Eva Mendes can't get Kenough of this off-screen moment from the 2024 Oscars.
The Fast & Furious alum got quite a kick out of a video showing Martin Scorsese enjoying her partner Ryan Gosling's performance of "I'm Just Ken" at the March 10 awards ceremony, which was hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. (Revisit all the stars who took home trophies at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)
In fact, Eva—who shares kids Esmerelda Amada, 9, and Amada Lee, 7, with the La La Land star—went as far as to re-share a clip posted by the Killers of the Flower Moon director's daughter Francesca Scorsese, which showed her dad grinning and bopping along to the music while watching Ryan's Barbie number. Atop the video, Eva wrote in a March 11 Instagram Story, "@francesca.scorsese I'm living for this major moment of your Dad!!!!"
Closing with a heart emoji, the 50-year-old added, "How F cool!"
And social media wasn't the only way Eva showed her support for Ryan—who was not only a performer and presenter at the awards show, but also a nominee for Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role. Though she didn't walk the red carpet with the 43-year-old, she proved she's still his biggest cheerleader by posting a photo of herself hanging outside his dressing room backstage at the prestigious night in film.
Later on, the Hitch actress also congratulated Ryan on a job well done. Alongside a second backstage photo of her clad in the same bedazzled pink blazer and black cowboy hat that Ryan wore for his performance, Eva wrote, "You took Ken all the way to the Oscar's, RG."
She then quipped, "Now come home, we need to put the kids to bed."
