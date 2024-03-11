Emma Stone Has Wardrobe Malfunction While Accepting Best Actress Award at 2024 Oscars

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone Opens Up About the “Love and Joy” She Poured Into ‘Poor Things’ Role

Emma Stone narrowly avoided a super-bad wardrobe malfunction at the 2024 Oscars.

The back of the Poor Things star's Louis Vuitton dress was popped open as she took the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre to accept her second Oscars win for Best Performance by an Actress in a Leading Role. (Check out all the stars who took home trophies at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

"Oh boy," Emma said when she took the mic. "My dress is broken."

She then quipped that it might have happened while Ryan Gosling was bringing the Kenergy during his performance at the ceremony, adding, "I think it happened during 'I'm Just Ken.'"

But Emma—who beat out nominees Annette Bening, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller and Carey Mulligan for the trophy—didn't let the minor issue stop her from thanking the people most important to her. After all, she fit in special shoutouts for her Poor Things cast and director Yorgos Lanthimos, as well as shared a special message for her family, including her daughter with husband Dave McCary.