Selma Blair Rocks Bra Top During 2024 Oscars Party Outing Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Selma Blair—who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018—walked the red carpet, sporting a cane with her stunning pink dress.

By Leah Degrazia Mar 11, 2024 4:23 AMTags
Fashion 2024Red CarpetAwards 2024OscarsVanity FairHealthSelma BlairCelebrities
Watch: 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone, Issa Rae & More Best Red Carpet Moments!

Selma Blair is in the house. 

The Sweetest Thing star—who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and went into remission in 2021—stepped out to celebrate the 2024 Oscars at Vanity Fair's annual after party, wearing a gorgeous pink-and-black dress and sporting a blonde bob. (See all the stars who took home wins at the 2024 Academy Awards here.

For the March 10 outing, Selma wore a color-blocked dress that featured a flared skirt and a cutout bra-top. To accessorize, the 51-year-old held a special black cane that matched the black of her bra top and her pointy-toed heels. 

And Selma wasn't the only actress who enjoyed a solo night out at the after-parties for the Oscars, which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Quinta Brunson, Sofía Vergara and Leslie Mann also showed up for the star-studded event. 

And while the Legally Blonde actress has been keeping a pretty low profile since announcing her condition—which often causes overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin, according to the Mayo Clinic—she's also been very candid about her journey. In fact, the Legally Blonde actress—who shares her diagnosis with actress Christina Applegategave an update back in January

photos
Former Couples Who Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

"The MS is fine," Selma wrote on Instagram Jan. 29. "I'm still in remission. I'm due for another MRI and blood work, but I seem to be doing fine."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Trending Stories

1

The Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

2

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

3

Oscars 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

She went on to confess that she always wants to sleep and doesn't have the "coordination or balance or stamina" that she wants, but she's staying optimistic. 

"Still lucky," Selma continued. "Still grateful. Still okay. But it's still a bummer."

Keep reading for more stars who stepped out for 2024 Oscars after-parties. 

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Billie Eilish

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

Emma Stone and Dave McCary

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Elyse Jankowski/Variety via Getty Images

Julia Fox

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Olivia Wilde

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Heidi Klum

Elton John AIDS Foundations Oscars party

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

Vanity Fair Oscars party 

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Serena Williams

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Paris Jackson  

Elton John AIDS Foundation Oscars party

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Justin Timberlake

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Photo by Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ryan Piers Williams & America Ferrara

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Sofía Vergara 

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Da'Vine Joy Randolph and Wolfgang Puck

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Takashi Yamazaki, Christopher Nolan and Emma Thomas

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Irina Shayk

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Selma Blair

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Erika Alexander and Sterling K. Brown

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images)

Robert Downey Jr.

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Jason Armond / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Ava DuVernay

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Jennifer Lame, Ludwig Göransson and Cillian Murphy

Academy Awards Governor's Ball

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

Vanity Fair Oscars party

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charles Melton

Vanity Fair Oscars party

photos
View More Photos From 2024 Oscars After-Parties: See Stars' Show-Stopping Arrivals
For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

The Relatable Reason Jamie Lee Curtis Left the 2024 Oscars Early

2

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

3

Oscars 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

4

Vanity Fair Oscars 2024 Party Fashion: See All the Stars

5

Why Al Pacino's 2024 Oscars Best Picture Flub Has the Internet Divided