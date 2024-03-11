Selma Blair Rocks Bra Top During 2024 Oscars Party Outing Amid Multiple Sclerosis Battle

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Emma Stone, Issa Rae & More Best Red Carpet Moments!

Selma Blair is in the house.

The Sweetest Thing star—who was diagnosed with multiple sclerosis in 2018 and went into remission in 2021—stepped out to celebrate the 2024 Oscars at Vanity Fair's annual after party, wearing a gorgeous pink-and-black dress and sporting a blonde bob. (See all the stars who took home wins at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

For the March 10 outing, Selma wore a color-blocked dress that featured a flared skirt and a cutout bra-top. To accessorize, the 51-year-old held a special black cane that matched the black of her bra top and her pointy-toed heels.

And Selma wasn't the only actress who enjoyed a solo night out at the after-parties for the Oscars, which were hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. Quinta Brunson, Sofía Vergara and Leslie Mann also showed up for the star-studded event.

And while the Legally Blonde actress has been keeping a pretty low profile since announcing her condition—which often causes overly flexible joints and stretchy, fragile skin, according to the Mayo Clinic—she's also been very candid about her journey. In fact, the Legally Blonde actress—who shares her diagnosis with actress Christina Applegate—gave an update back in January.