Vampire Diaries' Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon Finalize Divorce Nearly 2 Years After Breakup

Paul Wesley and Ines de Ramon have officially closed the book on their marriage.

The Vampire Diaries alum and the jewelry designer reached an agreement in their divorce proceedings last month, according to court documents obtained by E! News March 7.

In a Feb. 23 filing submitted by Paul, he listed their divorce as "uncontested" and noted that the two have "entered into a written agreement regarding their property and their marriage or domestic partnership right."

Additionally, the 40-year-old agreed to "give up forever any right to receive spousal or partner support" from Ines, who he married in 2019.

As for his ex? Paul's filing stated that Ines has asked to restore to her former name.

The divorce agreement comes nearly two years after Paul and Ines' breakup. In September 2022, their rep confirmed to E! News that the pair had went their separate ways "five months ago," saying the decision to split was "mutual."