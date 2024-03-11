Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's 2024 Oscars Party Date Night Is Sweeter Than Honey

Watch : Oscars: BEST DRESSED Stars of All Time!

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are the fantastic two.

The Honest Beauty founder and film producer stepped out for a rare date night at Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars party March 10 looking more in love than ever. (See all the stars who came out winners at the 2024 Academy Awards here.)

To celebrate the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony—hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre—Jessica wore a sparkly silver dress, with draped sleeves and stunning flower detailings. She paired the look with a metallic clutch and a long-hair 'do that fell loose hair over her shoulders. As for Cash, he kept his look simple in a black and white tuxedo.

And the couple—who share kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6—looked happier than ever on their adorable parents night out. In one snapshot, Jessica and Cash cozied up on the carpet, with the Fantastic Four star even holding onto Cash's hand.