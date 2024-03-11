Jessica Alba and Cash Warren's 2024 Oscars Party Date Night Is Sweeter Than Honey

At the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party, Jessica Alba and husband Cash Warren looked cozier than ever while walking the March 10 red carpet.

Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are the fantastic two. 

The Honest Beauty founder and film producer stepped out for a rare date night at Vanity Fair's 2024 Oscars party March 10 looking more in love than ever. (See all the stars who came out winners at the 2024 Academy Awards here.

To celebrate the 2024 Academy Awards ceremony—hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre—Jessica wore a sparkly silver dress, with draped sleeves and stunning flower detailings. She paired the look with a metallic clutch and a long-hair 'do that fell loose hair over her shoulders. As for Cash, he kept his look simple in a black and white tuxedo. 

And the couple—who share kids Honor, 15, and Haven, 12, and Hayes, 6—looked happier than ever on their adorable parents night out. In one snapshot, Jessica and Cash cozied up on the carpet, with the Fantastic Four star even holding onto Cash's hand. 

photos
The Biggest Shockers in Oscars History

And while Jessica and Cash—who got married in 2008 while she was expecting her first daughter Honor—keep their 15-year marriage private, the actress does occasionally gush about their romance on social media. In fact, back in May, the 43-year-old gave him a special shoutout on Instagram in honor of their 15th wedding anniversary. 

Photo by Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

"15 years of marriage," Jessica wrote in a May 19 post alongside a cute selfie with her husband. "Te amo @cash_warren."

 Keep reading for more stars who stunned on the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars party red carpet. 

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Donald Glover

In Vacheron Constantin watch.

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Chrissy Teigen

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Rashida jones

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Steven Yeun

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Kathryn Hahn

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Jon Hamm

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Anna Osceola

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jonathan Bailey

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jennifer Coolidge

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Diane Lane

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Justin Theroux

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Nicole Brydon Bloom

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Sandra Oh

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Tom Ford

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

A.V. Rockwell

Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Elizabeth Banks

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Jeremy O. Harris

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Nancy Pelosi

Matt Baron/BEI/Shutterstock

Glen Powell

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Jason Bateman & Amanda Anka

Doug Peters - PA Images / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Monica Lewinsky

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jeff Goldblum & Emilie Livingston

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Chloë Sevigny

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Judd Apatow & Leslie Mann

Leslie in Briony Raymond jewelry.

