Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back on Strange Commentary About Her Accent

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't know why her accent is sending fans to the Upside Down.

The Stranger Things star is setting the record straight on her accent after a recent TV appearance had fans wondering if she was losing her natural British accent in favor of a more American way of speaking.

"Let me just speak to that real quick," the 20-year-old told Tiktoker Max Balegde March 8 regarding her accent. "I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."

She noted that she "can't help" if she sounds more American when she's around someone like fiancé Jake Bongiovi or a late-night host like Jimmy Fallon. But that doesn't just happen with Americans as Millie admitted when she's in England her British accent is more prominent.