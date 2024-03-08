Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back on Strange Commentary About Her Accent

British born Millie Bobby Brown jokingly defended her more American sounding accent: "I'm trying my best!"

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't know why her accent is sending fans to the Upside Down.

The Stranger Things star is setting the record straight on her accent after a recent TV appearance had fans wondering if she was losing her natural British accent in favor of a more American way of speaking.

"Let me just speak to that real quick," the 20-year-old told Tiktoker Max Balegde March 8 regarding her accent. "I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."

She noted that she "can't help" if she sounds more American when she's around someone like fiancé Jake Bongiovi or a late-night host like Jimmy Fallon. But that doesn't just happen with Americans as Millie admitted when she's in England her British accent is more prominent.

"I don't do it intentionally," she exclaimed. "I'm sorry if it offends you. Okay, but listen, I'm trying my best. I'm trying my best!"

Max was quick to offer his own defense, adding, "She's Millie Bobby Brown and she could speak how she wants."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

To help prove her Britishness, the influencer even presented her with a gift card for the hugely popular chain restaurant Nando's, which she eagerly accepted, adding, "Do you know I'm going and having Nando's for lunch? I'm actually going to use this."

Millie had previously raised eyebrows during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she recounted her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son.

"Her british accent is barely there anymore," one user commented, with another adding, "she pronounces certain words like a brit but the cadence she's using is so american."

And to Millie's own point, other social media users noted that spending time with fiancé Jake—who was born in New Jersey—is likely a major contributor, with one person writing, "I think she's just losing her accent because she's spending so much time in the US with her fiancé."

In fact, she and Jake have been inseparable since they first started dating in 2021. For a look at their adorable romance, keep reading.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

