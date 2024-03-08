Millie Bobby Brown Claps Back on Strange Commentary About Her Accent

Millie Bobby Brown doesn't know why her accent is sending fans to the Upside Down.
The Stranger Things star is setting the record straight on her accent after a recent TV appearance had fans wondering if she was losing her natural British accent in favor of a more American way of speaking.
"Let me just speak to that real quick," the 20-year-old told Tiktoker Max Balegde March 8 regarding her accent. "I'm an actor. I grew up in the public eye. I grew up in America. I come to set and I'm an actor and I adapt. And so I want to mimic people."
She noted that she "can't help" if she sounds more American when she's around someone like fiancé Jake Bongiovi or a late-night host like Jimmy Fallon. But that doesn't just happen with Americans as Millie admitted when she's in England her British accent is more prominent.
"I don't do it intentionally," she exclaimed. "I'm sorry if it offends you. Okay, but listen, I'm trying my best. I'm trying my best!"
Max was quick to offer his own defense, adding, "She's Millie Bobby Brown and she could speak how she wants."
To help prove her Britishness, the influencer even presented her with a gift card for the hugely popular chain restaurant Nando's, which she eagerly accepted, adding, "Do you know I'm going and having Nando's for lunch? I'm actually going to use this."
Millie had previously raised eyebrows during an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, where she recounted her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son.
"Her british accent is barely there anymore," one user commented, with another adding, "she pronounces certain words like a brit but the cadence she's using is so american."
And to Millie's own point, other social media users noted that spending time with fiancé Jake—who was born in New Jersey—is likely a major contributor, with one person writing, "I think she's just losing her accent because she's spending so much time in the US with her fiancé."
In fact, she and Jake have been inseparable since they first started dating in 2021. For a look at their adorable romance, keep reading.