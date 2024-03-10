Oscars 2024: Why Barbie Star Simu Liu Owes Margot Robbie for This Fantastic Favor

Watch : 2024 Oscars: Simu Liu's Favorite 'Barbie' Memory Will Make You Love Margot Robbie Even More!

Simu Liu has some fantastic memories of Margot Robbie.

At the 2024 Oscars, the Barbie actor reflected on his favorite moments with his costars while filming—including one surprise from Margot. (See every star on the Oscars red carpet here.)

"We had this Chinese restaurant in London where we went to all the time," Simu told Live From E! host Laverne Cox March 10. "The one day I was supposed to pay, and I was treating everyone, and Margot did the thing—she left to go to the bathroom in the middle and paid for the whole thing."

Although the Shang-Chi star believes that he owes Margot dinner, he doesn't think she'll take him up on the offer. As he put it, "She never lets anyone pay because she's incredible, generous and amazing."

Simu isn't the only Barbie star to gush over the Babylon star. In fact, after Margot and director Greta Gerwig weren't nominated for Best Actress and Best Director categories respectively, their Barbie family was quick to respond.