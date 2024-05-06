Billionaire Ray-Ban Heir Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio Makes Met Gala Debut With Actress Jessica Serfaty

Watch : What’s the 2024 Met Gala Theme? Explaining “The Garden of Time”

They wear sunglasses at night—and to the 2024 Met Gala.

Ray-Ban heir Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio made sure to represent the iconic sunnies brand when he and his fiancée Jessica Serfaty arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. Taking the red carpet, the billionaire businessman donned a red double-breasted suit with black lapels paired and—of course—a pair of wayfarers with tan-colored frames.

Meanwhile, Jessica paired aviators sunglasses with a custom Dolce & Gabbana cape featuring floral embellishments in keeping with the party's "The Garden of Time" dress code. Underneath the colorful piece, the Days of Our Lives actress rocked a plunging pink chiffon gown from the Italian brand's spring/summer 2005 ready-to-wear collection that was originally worn by Gisele Bündchen. (Click here for all the star sightings.)

"Inspiration is Dolce & Gabbana garden in bloom," the label said of Jessica's look in a statement to People. "Perfect for Jessica, because both cape and dress, beautiful pieces from archive collections, come back to life on such a beauty."