Billionaire Ray-Ban Heir Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio Makes Met Gala Debut With Actress Jessica Serfaty

Ray-Ban heir Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio and his fiancée Jessica Serfaty wore sunglasses to the 2024 Met Gala in New York City May 6.

They wear sunglasses at night—and to the 2024 Met Gala.

Ray-Ban heir Leonardo Maria Del Vecchio made sure to represent the iconic sunnies brand when he and his fiancée Jessica Serfaty arrived at the Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 6. Taking the red carpet, the billionaire businessman donned a red double-breasted suit with black lapels paired and—of course—a pair of wayfarers with tan-colored frames. 

Meanwhile, Jessica paired aviators sunglasses with a custom Dolce & Gabbana cape featuring floral embellishments in keeping with the party's "The Garden of Time" dress code. Underneath the colorful piece, the Days of Our Lives actress rocked a plunging pink chiffon gown from the Italian brand's spring/summer 2005 ready-to-wear collection that was originally worn by Gisele Bündchen. (Click here for all the star sightings.)

"Inspiration is Dolce & Gabbana garden in bloom," the label said of Jessica's look in a statement to People. "Perfect for Jessica, because both cape and dress, beautiful pieces from archive collections, come back to life on such a beauty."

Met Gala 2024: Red Carpet Fashion

The couple's Met Gala debut comes nearly a year after Leonardo—who is the chief strategy officer of EssilorLuxottica, the parent company of Ray-Ban, Oakley, Sunglass Hut and Persol—popped the question to Jessica during a romantic getaway to the Amalfi coast. At the time, the pair were dining at the Conca del Songo restaurant when Leonardo proposed with a yellow diamond. 

 

