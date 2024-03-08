The Challenge’s Nelson Thomas Gets Right Foot Amputated After Near-Fatal Car Crash

Watch : Top EXPLOSIVE Reality TV Moments So Far: Kim vs. Kourtney, Scandoval & More!

Nelson Thomas is on the road to recovery.

A year after a car crash that left him unable to walk for three months, The Challenge alum shared he received a below-knee amputation on his right leg.

"The moment I moved my knee for the first time," he shared in a TikTok after the March 5 procedure. "Witnessing it in person, was truly remarkable."

And, he has high hopes for his future. After all, in the video, the Are You The One? alum can be heard telling medical staff he's already eyeing the 2024 Paralympic Games.

As he shared, "I am truly blessed."

His support system agreed. In the comments, fans sent him lots of love, and so did his ex and former MTV costar Angela Babiecz who wrote, "Wishing you a speedy recovery."

Following his 2023 crash that led him to receive a DWI, the 35-year-old has undergone six surgeries including receiving three plates and 22 screws in his right leg.