Spring Ahead with Kate Spade Outlet’s Weekend Deals – $59 Crossbodies, $29 Wristlets & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
TL;DR: The Best Finds from Kate Spade Outlet's Deals
- Editor's Pick: Leila Hobo Shoulder Bag,
$399$100
- Most Popular: Madison Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel,
$429$139
- Best Deal: Kristi Crossbody,
$249$59
We're almost there, the second Sunday in March, also known as Daylight Savings Time. You know what that means, setting the clocks ahead, gaining more hours of precious sunshine, and getting one step closer to our summer tans. And there's one extra thing we're really excited about – the Daylight Savings limited time deals happening over at Kate Spade Outlet. For that one hour we lose, we gain so much more in sales. You can save up to 79% on crossbodies, satchels, shoulder bags, totes, belt bags, and more. And they're available in the most spring-ready colors – pinks, blues, buttery yellows, and turtle greens, just to name a few.
If you're on the hunt for that one crossbody that goes with everything, then you're in luck. The chic Kristi Crossbody is made of soft leather, features a removable gold chain, and is priced at only $59 (down from $249). Looking for a sleek wristlet to hold your essentials while you run errands? Then take a look at this $139 pebbled leather wristlet that's now $29. Love belt bags? Just take in this Rosie Belt Bag that's elegant for travel, coffee runs, work, and more – and it's $200 less than the original price.
But, these limited time savings are only lasting a few more hours. So head over to Kate Spade Outlet for the best deals on bags you'll see this weekend. It's a Daylight Savings Day miracle!
Shop Kate Spade Outlet's Best Weekend Deals
Madison Saffiano Leather Medium Satchel
Available in 5 colors, there's so much to love about the Madison Satchel. It has a classically elegant look and can transition from day to night in no time. Best of all, it's $290 less than the original price.
Leila Medium L-Zip Wristlet
A sleek leather wristlet for under $30? Yes, please. The Leila Wristlet measures 8.1 x 5.2 inches and includes four credit card slots and a loop, which makes it so easy to carry around. It's available in 5 colors, so you can even snag one for a friend.
Rosie Belt Bag
Priced at 67% off, the Rosie Belt Bag is a great deal. Perfect for travel or just walking the dog, you can wear it as a belt bag or a crossbody. One fan reported, "Just got back from trip and this bag was perfect addition. Stylish and versatile, holds sunglasses and phone along with wallet."
Kristi Crossbody
I shop for a living, and the price tag on this Kristi Crossbody is the lowest I've ever seen. Available in 4 colors, it includes 6 credit card slots, and enough room for your essentials. And it's just so chic, you'll find that it goes with every outfit for every occasion.
Sadie Crossbody
I've written about the versatile Sadie Crossbody before, but I had to highlight it again for its adorable peach nectar color (very Pantone Color of the Year). It also comes in 5 other colors if you'd like a different vibe. Just listen to this fan, "goes with just about any outfit. If you're going for a fancy but casual look this is perfect"
Kristi Medium Flap Backpack
Your new everyday backpack has arrived. The Kristi Backpack is available in 11 colors, closes via drawstring, and comes with tons of compliments, according to reviewers. Best of all, it's $290 off the original price.
Leila Hobo Shoulder Bag
Wear it as a crossbody or a shoulder bag, the Leila Hobo is sure to turn heads. It's available in 5 colors and reviewers report that it's roomy enough for your phone, wallet, and keys. Plus, it's effortlessly chic vibe can go from work to happy hour in a snap, and it's on sale for an extra 20% off, bringing it to just $100.
Mel Packable Tote
Looking to hold more stuff? The Mel Tote has got you covered. Made of smooth nylon, it's easy to clean and the striped exterior gives it a fun edge. It also comes in some solid colors, and reviewers have reported that the handle is sturdy, even when the bag is packed with stuff.
Want more Kate Spade? Then check out our effortlessly cool crossbody picks.