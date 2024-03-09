Spring Ahead with Kate Spade Outlet’s Weekend Deals – $59 Crossbodies, $29 Wristlets & More

We're almost there, the second Sunday in March, also known as Daylight Savings Time. You know what that means, setting the clocks ahead, gaining more hours of precious sunshine, and getting one step closer to our summer tans. And there's one extra thing we're really excited about – the Daylight Savings limited time deals happening over at Kate Spade Outlet. For that one hour we lose, we gain so much more in sales. You can save up to 79% on crossbodies, satchels, shoulder bags, totes, belt bags, and more. And they're available in the most spring-ready colors – pinks, blues, buttery yellows, and turtle greens, just to name a few.

If you're on the hunt for that one crossbody that goes with everything, then you're in luck. The chic Kristi Crossbody is made of soft leather, features a removable gold chain, and is priced at only $59 (down from $249). Looking for a sleek wristlet to hold your essentials while you run errands? Then take a look at this $139 pebbled leather wristlet that's now $29. Love belt bags? Just take in this Rosie Belt Bag that's elegant for travel, coffee runs, work, and more – and it's $200 less than the original price.

But, these limited time savings are only lasting a few more hours. So head over to Kate Spade Outlet for the best deals on bags you'll see this weekend. It's a Daylight Savings Day miracle!