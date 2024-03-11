How John Cena Pulled Off Naked Look at 2024 Oscars

Barbie's John Cena shocked viewers at the 2024 Oscars when he walked out on stage nude with just a piece of paper covering his crotch at the Los Angeles show on March 10.

John Cena had the most talked-about outfit at the 2024 Oscars.

The Barbie actor walked out on stage with not a stitch of clothing as part of a bit with Jimmy Kimmel at the March 10 show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre. 

But Cena—who appeared naked with just Birkenstocks on his feet and an envelope covering his crotch—achieved the look by actually wearing a covering over his privates, as he was seen backstage with nude underwear.

As part of the sketch, the WWE star was supposed to run across the stage as a streaker.

"I changed my mind I don't wanna do the streak bit," he told Jimmy. "I just don't feel right about it, man. It's an elegant event. Honestly you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea."

While the nominees were displayed onscreen, Cena changed into a peachy toga-inspired look off camera and went on to present the award for Costume Design to Poor Things. (See all of the 2024 Oscar winners here.)

Going into the show, Oppenheimer led the pack with 13 nominations, while the Poor Things trailed closely with 11 nods, with Cillian Murphy and Emma Stone each earning nominations in the leading Actor and Actress categories, respectively. 

Al Seib/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

After the nominees were announced, Stone—who won the Oscar in 2017 for La La Land—noted that being recognized again this year felt like a "surreal dream."

"The team of artists who contributed to Poor Things gave it everything," she said in a statement in January, "and I am forever thankful for the opportunity to play Bella and see the world through her eyes. She has shown me that life is so much more than just sugar and violence."

Stewart Cook/Disney via Getty Images

