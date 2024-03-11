How John Cena Pulled Off Naked Look at 2024 Oscars

Watch : 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

John Cena had the most talked-about outfit at the 2024 Oscars.

The Barbie actor walked out on stage with not a stitch of clothing as part of a bit with Jimmy Kimmel at the March 10 show at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

But Cena—who appeared naked with just Birkenstocks on his feet and an envelope covering his crotch—achieved the look by actually wearing a covering over his privates, as he was seen backstage with nude underwear.

As part of the sketch, the WWE star was supposed to run across the stage as a streaker.

"I changed my mind I don't wanna do the streak bit," he told Jimmy. "I just don't feel right about it, man. It's an elegant event. Honestly you should feel shame right now for suggesting such a tasteless idea."

While the nominees were displayed onscreen, Cena changed into a peachy toga-inspired look off camera and went on to present the award for Costume Design to Poor Things. (See all of the 2024 Oscar winners here.)