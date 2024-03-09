Lilly Pulitzer 60% Off Deals: Your Guide To the Hidden $23 Finds No One Knows About

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Lilly Pulitzer hardly ever has sales. Not only that, but the website does not even have a sale section. Ever. No need to worry, my fellow shopping enthusiasts. I went on a treasure hunt across the internet. Girl, I struck gold. And by "gold," I mean iconic Lilly Pulitzer prints, of course.
I found 60% discounts on stunning tops, adorable sports bras, and accessories from Lilly Pulitzer. Yep, you heard me right, 60% off! So, without further ado, here are the best Lilly Pulitzer deals.
The Best Lilly Pulitzer Deals
- The Lowest Price: Lilly Pulitzer PJ Knit Long Sleeve Button-Up Top (
$58$23)
- The Deal I'm Shopping: Lilly Pulitzer Luisa Scalloped Ruffle Sports Bra (
$78$38)
- The Style I Have In 5 Prints: Lilly Pulitzer Justine Half Zip UPF 50+ (
$138$79)
Lilly Pulitzer PJ Knit Long Sleeve Button-Up Top
Crafted for comfort, this top is perfect for lounging or sleeping, but its stylish design also makes it ideal for daytime wear. Transition effortlessly from bedtime to brunch by pairing it with your favorite jeans or shorts for a chic, relaxed look. It is available in three stunning colors
Lilly Pulitzer Letitia Bra Tank UPF 50+
Stay cool and protected under the sun with the Lilly Pulitzer Letitia Bra Tank. This versatile top has built-in UPF 50 protection, making it perfect for outdoor activities. With its flattering fit, removable pads, and charming print, it's stylish and functional for all your adventures.
Lilly Pulitzer Lakelyn Bra Polo UPF 50+
Here's your new go-to piece for effortless summer style. Designed with UPF 50+ fabric, this polo offers sun protection while keeping you cool and comfortable. With its chic collar and vibrant print, it's the perfect combination of fashion and function for any outdoor occasion.
Lilly Pulitzer Kiawah Hoodie
Elevate your off-duty look with this hoodie. It offers both comfort and style with the eye-catching print.
Lilly Pulitzer Luisa Scalloped Ruffle Sports Bra
With its supportive fit and eye-catching design, this sports bra is a must-have for your fitness wardrobe. The feminine ruffled detailing adds a touch of flair to your workout ensemble, while the moisture-wicking fabric keeps you cool and comfortable during intense sessions.
Lilly Pulitzer Leah Skirt
Make a statement in this eye-catching skirt with an intricate pinwheel eyelet detailing that exudes charm and sophistication. Its vibrant yellow hue makes it the perfect choice for sunny days or tropical getaways.
Lilly Pulitzer Sea Breeze Eyelet Button-Down
This luxurious eyelet button-down adds a touch of sophistication to your ensemble, making it a versatile staple for your year-round wardrobe. It is available in classic black, crisp white, and pretty pink hues.
Lilly Pulitzer Weekend High-Rise Crop
These leggings offer a perfect blend of style and performance with their vibrant print and high-rise design.
Lilly Pulitzer Leanne Off-the-Shoulder Top
This chic top has an off-the-shoulder silhouette that effortlessly exudes laid-back elegance. Choose from 2 stunning prints.
Lilly Pulitzer Mini Mercato Tote
This tote is perfect for everyday use or a chic weekend getaway. Its spacious interior and convenient pockets keep your essentials organized on the go.
Lilly Pulitzer Mialeigh Elbow Sleeve Linen
This lightweight linen shirt keeps you cool and comfortable all day long. Its vibrant color and playful print make it a standout piece for any warm-weather occasion.
Lilly Pulitzer Thompson Cosmetic Pouch
Keep your makeup organized and stylishly stored with the Lilly Pulitzer Thompson Cosmetic Pouch. Its compact size makes it perfect for tossing into your handbag or luggage, ensuring you're always prepared for touch-ups on the go.
Lilly Pulitzer Zeldie One Shoulder Ruffle
This stunning top features a chic one-shoulder design with a playful ruffle detail that adds elegance to any outfit.
Lilly Pulitzer Asana Bra Tank UPF 50+
Elevate your workout wardrobe with this tank. It has built-in UPF 50 protection to ensure you stay protected during outdoor activities. Its stylish design and supportive built-in bra make it a perfect blend of fashion and function for your active lifestyle.
Lilly Pulitzer Lilo Linen Short
Make a statement this summer with the Lilly Pulitzer Lilo Linen Shorts in a playful pink hue. These lightweight linen shorts have a flattering fit and vibrant color make them a versatile addition to your seasonal wardrobe.
Lilly Pulitzer Hollie Jelly Sandal
These vibrant sandals are perfect for adding a pop of color to any outfit. With their comfortable jelly material and chic design, they're a must-have for sunny days ahead.
Lilly Pulitzer Aleah Top
With its eye-catching print and flattering silhouette, this top effortlessly blends style and comfort.
Lilly Pulitzer Deals Lilly Pulitzer Rori Top
This top exudes sophistication with its vibrant print, high neckline, and a playful halter tie at the back.
Lilly Pulitzer Tiltson Short Sleeve Dress
With its charming print and classic silhouette, this dress is perfect for both casual days and special occasions. Whether paired with sandals for a daytime outing or dressed up with heels for an evening event, this works.
Lilly Pulitzer Justine Half Zip UPF 50+
I absolutely adore the Lilly Pulitzer half zips. They are a staples in my wardrobe, and I have them in several colors. The fabric has sun protection with UPF 50+ and it is super comfortable.
Lilly Pulitzer Pryce Hoodie
Elevate your off-duty look with this hoodie. It offers both comfort and style with the eye-catching print.
Where can I buy Lilly Pulitzer?
The best place to shop the latest Lilly Pulitzer styles is the company website. You can also get Lilly Pulitzer from Amazon, Zappos, Nordstrom, Saks Fifth Avenue, and Neiman Marcus among other retailers.
Does Lilly Pulitzer have sales?
Lilly Pulitzer holds two sales per year. One is held at the beginning of the year (usually January) and one is held in early Fall (typically September).
What is the Lilly Sunshine Sale?
Typically, Lilly Pulitzer has two sales per year, called the Lilly Sunshine Sale. The Lilly Sunshine sale has hundreds of markdowns on the brand's most popular styles.
When is the Lilly Sunshine Sale?
The Lily Sunshine Sale happens twice a year. Usually, the first Lilly Sunshine Sale is at the beginning of the year, typically January. The second sale usually happens in the fall, often September.
What sites have the best Lilly Pulitzer deals?
Currently, the best Lilly Pulitzer deals are available from Zappos. You can also find great prices in the Saks Fifth Avenue sale section, Verishop, and PGA TOUR Superstore.
Should I size up in Lilly Pulitzer?
Most Lilly Pulitzer styles are true to size, but if you need additional insights, there are detailed measurements and size guides on each product page.
How much is Lilly Pulitzer Shipping?
Every Lilly Pulitzer order is eligible for free economy shipping. You can pay for an upgraded shipping option.
If you're still in the mood to shop, you'll love these athleisure finds under $40.