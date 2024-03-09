Psst! Coach Outlet Secretly Added Hundreds of New Bags to Their Clearance Section and We're Obsessed

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all shopaholics! We've got some major news for you besties. If you're anything like us, obsessed with collecting stylish handbags and always on the lookout for the best deals, you're in for a treat. One of our beloved luxury bag retailers has just added hundreds of more new styles to their clearance sale, offering jaw-dropping discounts of up to 70% off on most of their coveted styles. But wait, there's more! As budget-savvy shoppers ourselves, we understand the importance of finding the perfect blend of quality and affordability. That's why we've done the legwork for you and uncovered the best bags to buy that are truly worth their price. And of course, we're talking about one brand in particular that's completely taken over the fashion market by storm, Coach Outlet. The bag retailer has recently made a major comeback, with their irresistible shoulder bags, pillow totes, and many more aesthetically pleasing accessories any shopaholic ‘It' girl would love to have in their wardrobe.
That's why we're reaching for our wallets and running straight to Coach Outlet's clearance section to seize the opportunity to score their latest outlet additions. So, what are you waiting for? Join us in diving into their clearance sale right now to grab all the newest styles from their clearance section. But hurry, with handbags flying off the shelves, our top picks from their sale won't last long. Check them out below before it's too late.
Eliza Shoulder Bag
Who wouldn't automatically fall in love with this chic black shoulder bag?! We can see it now, this is the new "It" girl bag for spring. Just pair it with baggy jeans and a flowy white top and you're set bestie.
Penelope Shoulder Bag
If you're a lover of shoulder bags but hate when they start to slide off your arm, the Penelope shoulder bag from Coach is exactly what you need. Made from smooth leather and available in three colors, it features a practical adjustable handle with a 10.75" drop that instantly makes wearing these trendy bags so much easier.
Dempsey Tote 22
This mini Dempsey tote bag is just what you need to carry around your daily essentials plus so much more. Crafted from refined pebble leather, it features inside zip and multifunction pockets and a detachable strap meant for shoulder or crossbody wear.
Aria Shoulder Bag
If you're looking for a statement bag, the Aria shoulder bag is sure to be a head turner. We love its crescent-like silhouette, effortlessly elevating any ensemble. It also boasts an interior multifunction pocket and a detachable strap, offering versatility for both shoulder and crossbody styling.
Small Morgan Wallet
If it's time to upgrade your wallet, there's no better option than the small Morgan wallet made from refined calf leather. It features six credit card slots and a full-length bill compartment, plus an outside snap coin pocket.
Nolita Barrel Bag
Effortlessly chic, this trendy shoulder Barrel bag accommodates your essentials like wallet, phone, and keys, with extra room for those last-minute additions. It comes in three colorways, but we're currently eyeing this yellow one to match our spring fits!
Canteen Crossbody
Made from refined pebbled leather, this stylish Canteen crossbody has a double zip closure and comes with a detachable strap for shoulder and crossbody wear. We're currently obsessed with the denim blue color but if you prefer a lighter option, it also comes in a white colorway!
Eliza Flap Crossbody
If a crossbody is more your type of bag style, we're loving this flap Eliza version that features a chain strap, an inside zip, and multifunction pockets.
Corner Zip Wristlet In Signature Canvas
This zip wristlet from Coach Outlet offers just the right amount of room for your cash and cards. Plus, there's even space for your lipstick and snacks (night out essentials obvi).
Pillow Tote
Even though your puffer is on its way out as we make our way into spring, keep the trend going with this puffy pillow tote from Coach. It's currently on sale for 70% off, and is selling fast! So make sure to step on it girlies.
