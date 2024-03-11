Lindsay Lohan Is So Fetch at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party for First Time in Over a Decade

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Opens Up About Becoming a Mom & Bringing Her Baby to Set! (Exclusive)

In girl world, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party is the one event a year to push the boundaries.

Just ask Lindsay Lohan, who made a totally fetch entrance at the 2024 fête in Los Angeles, which is being hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France and comedian Michele Buteau.

In fact, Regina George would be seething with envy since all eyes were on the Mean Girls alum. After all, Lindsay ruled the red carpet like a queen bee in a silver dress for her first time at the bash since 2006. (See every fabulous star arrival here.)

And no detail went unnoticed, either. The new mom—who welcomed 7-month-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas—opted for a glamorous beauty look.

For her hair, Lindsay rocked a loosely waved 'do styled by Danielle Priano using TRESemme products. Her makeup looked equally as grool, as she donned a peach lip and copper eyeshadow to complement her flaming hair and metallic gown.