Lindsay Lohan Is So Fetch at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party for First Time in Over a Decade

Lindsay Lohan made a totally grool appearance at Vanity Fair 2024 Oscars after-party, as she walked the red carpet in a head-turning sterling silver look.

In girl world, the Vanity Fair Oscars after-party is the one event a year to push the boundaries.

Just ask Lindsay Lohan, who made a totally fetch entrance at the 2024 fête in Los Angeles, which is being hosted by Queer Eye's Tan France and comedian Michele Buteau.

In fact, Regina George would be seething with envy since all eyes were on the Mean Girls alum. After all, Lindsay ruled the red carpet like a queen bee in a silver dress for her first time at the bash since 2006. (See every fabulous star arrival here.)

And no detail went unnoticed, either. The new mom—who welcomed 7-month-old son Luai with husband Bader Shammas—opted for a glamorous beauty look.

For her hair, Lindsay rocked a loosely waved 'do styled by Danielle Priano using TRESemme products. Her makeup looked equally as grool, as she donned a peach lip and copper eyeshadow to complement her flaming hair and metallic gown.

Lindsay's fierce approach to fashion is just one of the ways she's evolved since becoming a mom.

"I am so proud of what this body was able to accomplish during these months of pregnancy and now, recovery," she wrote in August. "Having a baby is the greatest joy in the world!"

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

The Freaky Friday star has also candidly shared how motherhood has changed her career goals.

"I want to do things that my son can see," the 37-year-old exclusively told E! News earlier this month. "But I also want to do things that inspire me. It's a learning process—I'm having a different go at it. Figuring out what I want to do and how I want to do it."

Of course, she's not the only star to step out of her comfort zone, especially during awards season. Keep reading to see all of the showstopping fashion at Vanity Fair's Oscars after-party.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Margot Robbie

In Mugler.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Usher

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lawrence

In Givenchy,

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Vanessa Hudgens

In Alberta Ferretti.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Emily Blunt

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Jessica Alba

In Tamara Ralph.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kim Kardashian

In Balenciaga.

Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

Kerry Washington

In Giambattista Valli.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Paris Hilton

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kylie Jenner

In Ludovic de Saint Sernin.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Claudia Sulewski & Finneas O'Connell

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Demi Lovato

In Sophie Couture.

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Madelyn Cline

In Givenchy.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Kendall Jenner

Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Emily Ratajkowski

In Jacquemus.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey

MICHAEL TRAN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Quinta Brunson

In Marc Bouwer.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Lindsay Lohan

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Zooey Deschanel

Karwai Tang/WireImage

Minnie Driver

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jodie Turner-Smith

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Demi Moore

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Miles Teller & Keleigh Sperry

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Kelly Rowland

In Nina Ricci.

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Charles Melton

In Ferragamo.

Kayla Oaddams/FilmMagic

Jessica Biel & Justin Bieber

Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Salma Hayek

Christopher Polk/Variety via Getty Images

Emma Chamberlain

In Thom Browne.

Photo by Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Selma Blair

Anthony Harvey/Shutterstock

Kylie Minogue

