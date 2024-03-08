The Kardashians Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed With Teaser Trailer That's Out of This World

Watch the first teaser trailer for season five of The Kardashians and find out when the Hulu series returns.

By Corinne Heller Mar 08, 2024 9:38 PMTags
Watch: Kim Kardashian’s Billion Dollar Dilemma: Who Inherits Her Empire?

The Kardashian-Jenner family is looking toward "new horizons."

In fact, season five of the reality stars' hit docuseries The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu May 23.

In a teaser trailer posted on the streamer's YouTube page March 8, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner introduced their new era by wearing draped, nude dresses while appearing amid a desert background. Many fans on social media have compared the fashion and scenery to those seen in sci-fi franchises such as Star Wars and Dune.

One person joked on X, "DUNE 3: The Kardashian Invasion," while another user wrote, "Wake up babe new Kardashians x Dune collab dropped."

Kylie—who went public with her relationship with Dune actor Timothée Chalamet last September—also sports a nude head-covering to match her halter gown.

The teaser starts with Khloe, Kourtney and Kim gathered around a campfire as the latter looks up at the star-filled sky. The video's tagline? "New horizons await."

photos
The Kardashian Kids' Cutest Moments

"Just when you think life can't get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive," the teaser's description reads. "From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."

And in case you missed it, the season four finale of The Kardashians showed footage from then-pregnant Kourtney and husband Travis Barker's sex reveal party from the previous June. The Lemme founder and Blink-182 drummer welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker, 4 months—their first baby together and fourth child overall for each, on Nov. 1, weeks before the episode aired.

During the episode, Kourtney also reflected on how their lives have changed in 2023. "This has been such an incredible year, filled with so many blessings," the 44-year-old said in a season four confessional. "I've been married for a year. We've been blessed with this miracle."

Kylie also looked back on her year, stating, "It's been like, a really amazing year for me," while Kendall said, "I think I'm at the beginning of my Saturn return, so my year's been a little bit crazy."

Season five of The Kardashians premieres May 23 on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.

Look back at more recent developments in the love lives of the Kardashian-Jenner family:

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for ABA
Kris Jenner

Why, yes, Kris Jenner and longtime love Corey Gamble are still doing amazing, sweetie. In 2014, the music industry insider approached the world's most famous momager at fashion designer Riccardo Tisci's 40th birthday bash in Ibiza and "I just tried saying, 'You're beautiful. I'd love to get to know you,'" he shared on the family's OG series, Keeping Up With the Kardashians, "and it went from there."

Amy Sussman/Getty Images
Kourtney Kardashian

With all due respect for all the small things, Kourtney Kardashian's husband has made some pretty grand gestures throughout their yearlong marriage. Take her 44th birthday that saw her and Travis Barker take a trip up the California coast to Santa Barbara. The Blink-182 drummer, 47, marked the occasion by filling their room at the famed Kennedy Cottage with rose petals and gifting her with a $161,819 piece by artist Yoshitomo Nara

The Poosh founder has fully embraced her new life as the girl at the rock show. And in November 2023, she and Travis welcomed their first child together, son Rocky Thirteen Barker.

Arturo Holmes/MG23/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue
Kim Kardashian

As Kim Kardashian put it in a trailer of The Kardashians, "Things change really quickly." When season two wrapped, the SKIMS founder was still living it up with then-Saturday Night Live standout Pete Davidson.

She later got fans hoping she was getting back in the dating game with retired NFL quarterback Tom Brady

Alas, the mom to North West, Saint West, Chicago West and Psalm West—with ex-husband Kanye West—wasn't on the hunt for a new teammate. "They have friends and business partners in common, but [are] not dating," a source told E! News in May 2023. "Kim is very focused on her kids, her businesses, law school and preparing for American Horror Story."

As for those rumors she's dating Odell Beckham Jr.? Well, as a source told E! in September, "She's not seriously dating anyone at the moment but open to finding love again if she meets the right person."

Instagram
Khloe Kardashian

In a 2023 episode, Kris shoots her shot while chatting with Khloe Kardashian about Tristan Thompson, asking, "How's everything going with Tristan?" Safe to say the Good American founder has the L.A. Lakers power forward benched for now. Though the exes have worked out a game plan for raising daughter True and son Tatum, Khloe shot down the idea that they're back together in May 2023, calling the narrative "tiring."

She's more interested in starting a fresh story. After meeting Love Is Blind star Alexa Lemieux the following April, Khloe pitched a winning idea to Netflix, writing on Instagram, "I think some of us single K sisters should go on LIB. What do you think?"

Jim Poorten/NBAE via Getty Images
Kendall Jenner

Months after Kendall Jenner's split with NBA guard Devin Booker in fall 2022 , the model's love life got an assist from friends Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber. The married duo were spotted enjoying a double date with the reality star, 27, and musician Bad Bunny, 29, in February 2023. The following December, it was reported that the two had called it quits.

Yvonne Tnt/BFA.com
Kylie Jenner

Seems Kylie Jenner has found herself a new beautiful boy. Last seen publicly with rapper Travis Scott—dad to her daughter Stormi, 5, and son Aire, 15 months—at an Art Basel party in December, the beauty mogul, 25, has been linked to Oscar-nominated actor Timothée Chalamet, 27, since April 2023. Now, rise and shine because you don't want to miss the glimpses they've given us of their romance at New York Fashion Week and the US Open, as well as live on TV, when they showed PDA while seated together at the 2024 Golden Globes.

