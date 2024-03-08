The Kardashians Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed With Teaser Trailer That's Out of This World

The Kardashian-Jenner family is looking toward "new horizons."
In fact, season five of the reality stars' hit docuseries The Kardashians will premiere on Hulu May 23.
In a teaser trailer posted on the streamer's YouTube page March 8, sisters Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kendall Jenner, Kylie Jenner, Kim Kardashian and mom Kris Jenner introduced their new era by wearing draped, nude dresses while appearing amid a desert background. Many fans on social media have compared the fashion and scenery to those seen in sci-fi franchises such as Star Wars and Dune.
One person joked on X, "DUNE 3: The Kardashian Invasion," while another user wrote, "Wake up babe new Kardashians x Dune collab dropped."
Kylie—who went public with her relationship with Dune actor Timothée Chalamet last September—also sports a nude head-covering to match her halter gown.
The teaser starts with Khloe, Kourtney and Kim gathered around a campfire as the latter looks up at the star-filled sky. The video's tagline? "New horizons await."
"Just when you think life can't get any faster in the Kardashian Jenner family, they punch it into overdrive," the teaser's description reads. "From the big screen to baby bliss, the family continues to defy expectations in all their endeavors. Cameras roll as Kourtney, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, and Kylie navigate contentious sister dynamics, all under the watchful eye of everyone's favorite matriarch, Kris."
And in case you missed it, the season four finale of The Kardashians showed footage from then-pregnant Kourtney and husband Travis Barker's sex reveal party from the previous June. The Lemme founder and Blink-182 drummer welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker, 4 months—their first baby together and fourth child overall for each, on Nov. 1, weeks before the episode aired.
During the episode, Kourtney also reflected on how their lives have changed in 2023. "This has been such an incredible year, filled with so many blessings," the 44-year-old said in a season four confessional. "I've been married for a year. We've been blessed with this miracle."
Kylie also looked back on her year, stating, "It's been like, a really amazing year for me," while Kendall said, "I think I'm at the beginning of my Saturn return, so my year's been a little bit crazy."
Season five of The Kardashians premieres May 23 on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.
