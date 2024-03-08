The Kardashians Season 5 Premiere Date Revealed With Teaser Trailer That's Out of This World

And in case you missed it, the season four finale of The Kardashians showed footage from then-pregnant Kourtney and husband Travis Barker's sex reveal party from the previous June. The Lemme founder and Blink-182 drummer welcomed son Rocky Thirteen Barker, 4 months—their first baby together and fourth child overall for each, on Nov. 1, weeks before the episode aired.

During the episode, Kourtney also reflected on how their lives have changed in 2023. "This has been such an incredible year, filled with so many blessings," the 44-year-old said in a season four confessional. "I've been married for a year. We've been blessed with this miracle."

Kylie also looked back on her year, stating, "It's been like, a really amazing year for me," while Kendall said, "I think I'm at the beginning of my Saturn return, so my year's been a little bit crazy."

Season five of The Kardashians premieres May 23 on Hulu, Disney+ internationally, and Star+ in Latin America.

