Selena Gomez Reveals What She Loves Most About Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Watch : Selena Gomez Is "Safest" in Benny Blanco Romance

Don't expect Selena Gomez to be single anytime soon.

After all, the "Single Soon" singer professed her love for boyfriend Benny Blanco with a sweet tribute celebrating his 36th birthday.

"Happy birthday baby!" Selena posted on Instagram March 8, alongside a carousel of photos of the duo embracing and enjoying a day at Disneyland. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco."

Benny (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin), responded to the message, commenting a series of hearts, kisses and holding back tears emojis.

Selena and the music producer first went public with romance in December, with the 31-year-old writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me?"

It's a sentiment that the Only Murders in the Building star has continued to echo throughout their time together.