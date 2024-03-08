Selena Gomez Reveals What She Loves Most About Boyfriend Benny Blanco

Selena Gomez posted a romantic tribute to boyfriend Benny Blanco for his 36th birthday praising his "loving, kind heart."

Watch: Selena Gomez Is "Safest" in Benny Blanco Romance

Don't expect Selena Gomez to be single anytime soon.

After all, the "Single Soon" singer professed her love for boyfriend Benny Blanco with a sweet tribute celebrating his 36th birthday.

"Happy birthday baby!" Selena posted on Instagram March 8, alongside a carousel of photos of the duo embracing and enjoying a day at Disneyland. "Your emotional endurance, positive disposition, unbelievable talent (that blows me away), undeniable humor and loving, kind heart absolutely kill me. I love you @itsbennyblanco."

Benny (real name Benjamin Joseph Levin), responded to the message, commenting a series of hearts, kisses and holding back tears emojis.

Selena and the music producer first went public with romance in December, with the 31-year-old writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart. Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me?"

It's a sentiment that the Only Murders in the Building star has continued to echo throughout their time together.

photos
Selena Gomez Through the Years

"I think it's just really important to meet someone that respects you," she told Apple Music 1's Zane Lowe Feb. 23. "I'd have to say overall it's the safest that I feel."

As she put it, "It's been really lovely and I've only grown through it, so it's awesome."

And she's also well aware that the love is shining through, especially in the music video for her new single "Love on."

Instagram/Selena Gomez

"To kind of feel really happy in my life and actually mean it is so, it's just like you can tell in my video," she added. "I'm just smiling the whole time. It's such a good feeling."

To get a deeper look at Selena and Benny's romantic love story, keep reading.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images

A Slam Dunk Date Night

The pair attended the Los Angeles Lakers' game against the Miami Heat in L.A. on Jan. 3, 2024.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

PDA Alert

Selena shared this pic of herself and Benny one day before New Year's Eve 2023.

Instagram, Selena Gomez

Appreciating Art

Two days after Christmas 2023, Selena shared new pics of herself and Benny at what appeared to be an art exhibit.

Instagram / Selena Gomez

Spending Time With Benny

In mid-December, Selena shared several photos of herself hanging out in New York City with friends and Benny...

Instagram/@selenagomez

That Kiss

...including a pic of the two kissing. 

Instagram/@selenagomez

With This Ring...

After appearing to confirm her relationship with Benny, Selena shared this pic on her Instagram Stories, which shows her wearing a bejeweled "B" ring.

Kevin Winter/WireImage / Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for Rare Impact Fund

Selena Appears to Confirm Relationship

In early December 2023, amid romance rumors, the singer commented on a fan page's Instagram post, regarding Benny, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

She continued, "Why has he been the best thing that's ever happened to me. He's still better than anyone I've ever been with."

The Rare Beauty founder also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of her leaning her head on what looked to be Benny's chest.

