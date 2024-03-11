Al Pacino Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 Oscars to Present Best Picture

Al Pacino made a rare appearance at the 2024 Oscars March 10, where frequent collaborators Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese were up for awards.

Present Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars ceremony? Now that's an offer Al Pacino can't refuse.

The Godfather star made a rare public appearance as he announced the final award at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10.

For film's biggest night, the 83-year-old donned a navy and black suit while handing Oppenheimer the trophy. (See all the celebrity fashion at the 2024 Oscars here). 

Al's big night comes almost a year after his last major outing at the 92nd Street Y in New York City in April 2023. 

But while he's been keeping a low public profile, the Academy Award winner has had something big to focus on in his personal life: the arrival of his fourth child, Roman Pacino, with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Al is also dad to daughter Julie, 34, as well as twins Anton and Olivia, 23, from previous relationships.

Though he was not nominated this evening—Al has earned a previous nine nominations, walking away with one win for his work in Scent of a Woman in 1993—he stepped into the evening surrounded by an impressive crowd of nomineesThis includes pals Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, who were up for their respective acting and directing duties in Killers of The Flower Moon.

Leading the pack was Poor Things and Oppenheimer with 11 nominations apiece, including for Best Picture and acting honors for its respective stars Emily BluntCillian Murphy, Mark Ruffalo and Emma Stone

Other films nominated in the Best Picture category were American FictionAnatomy of a FallBarbieThe HoldoversKillers of the Flower MoonMaestroPast Lives and The Zone of Interest. 

Barbie's America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling were both nominated in the Supporting and Best Actor categories, respectively, while other actors nominated for their work in Best Picture nominations were Da'Vine Joy RandolphPaul Giamatti, Lily Gladstone, Sandra Hüller, Carey Mulligan, Emma StoneBradley Cooper and Jeffrey Wright.

But who walked away victorious? Keep reading to see all the celebrities at the 2024 Oscars Ceremony. 

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
WINNER: Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
WINNER: Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
WINNER: Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
WINNER: The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
WINNER: 20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
WINNER: The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
WINNER: The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: "What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
WINNER: The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
WINNER: Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
WINNER: Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
WINNER: Oppenheimer
Poor Things

