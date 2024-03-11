Al Pacino Makes Rare Appearance at 2024 Oscars to Present Best Picture

Watch : Al Pacino Welcomes First Baby With Girlfriend at Age 83

Present Best Picture at the 2024 Oscars ceremony? Now that's an offer Al Pacino can't refuse.

The Godfather star made a rare public appearance as he announced the final award at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre March 10.

For film's biggest night, the 83-year-old donned a navy and black suit while handing Oppenheimer the trophy. (See all the celebrity fashion at the 2024 Oscars here).

Al's big night comes almost a year after his last major outing at the 92nd Street Y in New York City in April 2023.

But while he's been keeping a low public profile, the Academy Award winner has had something big to focus on in his personal life: the arrival of his fourth child, Roman Pacino, with girlfriend Noor Alfallah. Al is also dad to daughter Julie, 34, as well as twins Anton and Olivia, 23, from previous relationships.

Though he was not nominated this evening—Al has earned a previous nine nominations, walking away with one win for his work in Scent of a Woman in 1993—he stepped into the evening surrounded by an impressive crowd of nominees. This includes pals Robert De Niro and Martin Scorsese, who were up for their respective acting and directing duties in Killers of The Flower Moon.