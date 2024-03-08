Save up to 71% off the BaubleBar x Disney Collection, Plus 25% off the Entire Site

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Like Ariel, we love collecting gadgets, gizmos, whozits, and whatzits. While we may not be able to scrounge up our treasures from shipwrecks under the sea, we can hunt for the best sales, revamp our wardrobes, and go on plot-worthy adventures to our dream vacay destinations. While we may not have access to a spacious underwater grotto that can fit even a life-size statue of a handsome prince, we can organize our homes and find innovative ways to store all our thingamabobs. And, while we may not be princesses with expensive jewelry collections, we can curate equally precious earrings, necklaces & more at affordable prices that will have us looking luxe enough to dance the night away a grand ball at any moment.
So, where can we find these royalty-worthy hidden gems? Well, of course, in the magical land of BaubleBar, with an added touch of Disney magic in the form of a 25% off sale. From understatedly elegant necklaces to whimsically playful earrings, these accessories are perfect for every Disney fan. Everyone's invited to the party, including princesses, wicked queens, toys, and aliens. The sale even extends to pieces that are already discounted (see: this $36 Mickey Mouse bracelet that's just $10). Trust us, these pieces will have you, your closet, and your wallet feeling all the Disney magic.
Disney 3D Character Pisa Bracelet
Add the perfect touch of classic Disney magic to your wrist with this pisa bracelet, featuring a Mickey Mouse charm on a strand of gold beads. At the unbelievable price of just $10, this bracelet is an absolute steal.
Mickey Mouse Disney Doughnut Stud Earrings
Sweeten up your OOTD with these whimsical earrings. They're designed with pastel enamel and multicolored sprinkles that are shaped into a Mickey Mouse silhouette — that is, if Mickey were in his donut era.
Toy Story Disney Pixar Alien Earrings
When we saw these adorable drop earrings, we immediately said, "Ooooh!" Each earring features three aliens connected at varying angles (think: claw machine scene), and each character is finished with vibrantly colored enamel.
Mickey Mouse Disney Claw Clip
Keep your hair out of your face with this cute claw clip. It's adorned with Mickey Mouse-shaped gems that also happen to glow in the dark — how magical!
Mickey Mouse Disney Pendant Necklace
This sweet pendant necklace is the perfect way to subtly show your Disney love with every outfit. The dainty gold chain is adorned with a delicate, minimal-chic Mickey Mouse charm.
The Little Mermaid Disney Princess Earring Set
Whether your next adventure takes you under the sea or to a prince's castle by the shore, this sparkly earring set will keep you looking chic at all times. The set includes two pairs of huggies inspired by Ariel & Sebastian, along with one pair of studs inspired by the adorable Flounder.
Toy Story Pixar Mr. Potato Head Ring Set
Married spud or not, this creative ring set inspired by Mr. Potato Head is a jewelry accessory all Toy Story fans will appreciate. The set includes six layers that can be mixed and matched to form Mr. Potato Head's body.
Mickey Mouse Disney Tabletop Storage Case
You may not have a roomy secret grotto underwater to store all your gadgets and gizmos a-plenty, but this tabletop storage case will make sure you keep your trinkets & accessories easily organized. it's also available in metallic silver and metallic pink.
Mini Evil Queen Disney Earrings
You won't have to constantly ask a magic mirror who the fairest of them all is when you're wearing these stunning earrings, because the answer will be quite obvious (it's you, duh). Enter your villain era in wickedly cute style.
Mickey Mouse Disney Bag Charm
Take a bit of Disney magic wherever you go with this fashion-forward Disney keychain. It's bejeweled with 1,800 hand-applied crystals, and it comes in six classic character designs (Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Daisy Duck, Donald Duck, Goofy, Pluto).
Mickey Mouse Outline 18K Gold Plated Sterling Silver Ring
An elevated, luxe take on the Disney brand, this dainty ring is crafted from 18K gold sterling and beautiful Cubic Zirconia stones. The repeating Mickey Mouse outline adds the perfect finish.
Mickey Mouse Disney Custom Pisa Bracelet
Customized items are separate from the 25% off sale, but you can still receive a notable 20% discount that's applied automatically in cart.
For a particularly magical way to show off your Disney love, you can't go wrong with a customized bracelet. You can choose up to eight graphic gold letters, which are paired with vivid gold beads and a matching Mickey Mouse bead.
Disney100 Years Jewelry Lacquer Box
Store your rings, bracelets, necklaces & more in this jewelry lacquer box that was designed as part of Disney's 100th Anniversary celebration. The interior is lined with velvet fabric, while the exterior is designed with colorful characters all jamming out to their own beat.
Sensational Six Disney Custom Blanket
Save 20% off and cozy up in this one-of-a-kind blanket that features six classic Disney characters and your customization of choice. The blanket is crafted from super soft acrylic knit that you can throw in the washing machine without worrying about running, fading, or shrinking.
Where can I shop the BaubleBar x Disney collection?
All pieces, including jewelry and home decor, created by BaubleBar and Disney can be shopped on the BaubleBar website. The items in the collection are all officially licensed Disney products.
What's on sale in the BaubleBar x Disney collection?
Right now, you can enjoy 25% off all standard items in the collection as part of the Friends & Family Event. For customized items, the discount is 20% off. Both discounts are automatically applied when you add an item to you shopping cart.
The Friends & Family Event extends sitewide on BaubleBar, so you can save up to 25% off on jewelry, phone cases, special collaborations, and more.
How can I access the BaubleBar sale?
Both the 25% and 20% off discounts are automatically applied to any applicable items that you add to your shopping cart as part of the site's Friends & Family Event. No promo code is needed.
