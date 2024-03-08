Zendaya's Bold Fashion Moment Almost Distracted Us From Her New Bob Haircut

Zendaya made a showstopping appearance at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards, wearing a futuristic outfit and rocking a new haircut.

Zendaya's latest style moment is out of this world.

The Dune: Part Two star made an interstellar appearance at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7, wearing a futuristic look and debuting a new hair transformation. That's right, Zendaya kissed her signature waist-length tresses goodbye for a shoulder-grazing bob haircut.

While attending the star-studded event—held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles—the Euphoria actress opted for a slicked-down finish with fanned-out ends. She also rocked a deep side part, while keeping one loose tendril out to frame her face.

As for the rest of her look? She made low-rise boyfriend jeans look chic, as she paired them with a strapless silver corset from Jean Paul Gaultier that featured sheer floral lace embroidery and embellished panels.

And in true Zendaya fashion, no detail went unnoticed. After all, she accessorized with a giant metallic silver choker necklace, layers of arm bangles and a silver chain-link belt with charms.

Indeed, in recent weeks Zendaya has taken her fashion to new heights.

In fact, for the London premiere of the Dune sequel—which features Timothée Chalamet, Austin Butler and Florence Pughshe transformed into a modern-day fembot. She sashayed onto the Feb. 15 red carpet in Thierry Mugler's iconic silver chrome bodysuit that included clear panels around her chest, stomach, arms, thighs and derrière.

Unique Nicole/FilmMagic

Her robot getup was just one of her many references to the sci-fi film, as she had previously channeled her character Chani with a warrior-inspired look at a Mexico City photocall Feb. 5.

No matter the occasion, the 27-year-old will always bring a fashion fantasy. Keep reading to see all of the other celebrities who have debuted otherworldly looks.

