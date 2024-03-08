Zendaya's Bold Fashion Moment Almost Distracted Us From Her New Bob Haircut

Watch : E! News Vault: Zendaya's Journey From Disney Starlet to a Fashion A-Lister!

Zendaya's latest style moment is out of this world.

The Dune: Part Two star made an interstellar appearance at Essence's Black Women in Hollywood Awards March 7, wearing a futuristic look and debuting a new hair transformation. That's right, Zendaya kissed her signature waist-length tresses goodbye for a shoulder-grazing bob haircut.

While attending the star-studded event—held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures in Los Angeles—the Euphoria actress opted for a slicked-down finish with fanned-out ends. She also rocked a deep side part, while keeping one loose tendril out to frame her face.

As for the rest of her look? She made low-rise boyfriend jeans look chic, as she paired them with a strapless silver corset from Jean Paul Gaultier that featured sheer floral lace embroidery and embellished panels.

And in true Zendaya fashion, no detail went unnoticed. After all, she accessorized with a giant metallic silver choker necklace, layers of arm bangles and a silver chain-link belt with charms.