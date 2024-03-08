Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kick Off Singapore Reunion With a Kiss

Stolen kisses but no pretty lies about it.
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn't leave a blank space in terms of how they feel about each other as they shared a sweet kiss at the end of her Eras Tour show at National Stadium in Singapore on March 8. As seen in a video shared on social media, the singer walked over to the Kansas City Chiefs player—who was standing aside from the stage cheering her on—after the concert and gave him a smooch as they wrapped their arms around each other.
And when it was time for Travis to watch the night five performance with the rest of the crowd earlier in the evening, he was ready for it. In fact, he even brought along some of his pals to watch Taylor rock the stage as pics of the group shared to social media showed them dancing along.
Ultimately, it felt like the perfect night for the tight end to go to the Grammy winner's most recent Singapore show. After all, he wasn't able to attend the first few because he was by his brother Jason Kelce's side as the Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement from the NFL.
But make no mistake: Travis' support of Taylor is nothing new. In fact, he's been there for several of her Eras Tour stops, including her recent one in Australia.
And there's no question that Taylor has been showing Travis encouragement right back, such as by attending many of his games this past season. They've also given glimpses into their love story with their public displays of affection, including post-concert kisses and their on-field embrace after the Chiefs' Super Bowl win last month.
"When you say a relationship is public, that means I'm going to see him do what he loves, we're showing up for each other, other people are there and we don't care," Taylor told TIME in her December Person of the Year cover story. "The opposite of that is you have to go to an extreme amount of effort to make sure no one knows that you're seeing someone. And we're just proud of each other."
