Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Kick Off Singapore Reunion With a Kiss

Watch : Travis Kelce Details Australia Trip With Taylor Swift

Stolen kisses but no pretty lies about it.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift didn't leave a blank space in terms of how they feel about each other as they shared a sweet kiss at the end of her Eras Tour show at National Stadium in Singapore on March 8. As seen in a video shared on social media, the singer walked over to the Kansas City Chiefs player—who was standing aside from the stage cheering her on—after the concert and gave him a smooch as they wrapped their arms around each other.

And when it was time for Travis to watch the night five performance with the rest of the crowd earlier in the evening, he was ready for it. In fact, he even brought along some of his pals to watch Taylor rock the stage as pics of the group shared to social media showed them dancing along.

Ultimately, it felt like the perfect night for the tight end to go to the Grammy winner's most recent Singapore show. After all, he wasn't able to attend the first few because he was by his brother Jason Kelce's side as the Philadelphia Eagles center announced his retirement from the NFL.