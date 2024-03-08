Ulta Beauty’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event Kicks Off with 1-Day Deals – 50% off Estee Lauder, Fenty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

It's the most wonderful time of the year. Not Spring Break or Christmas. It's that magical month that all my beauty girlies know about and have marked in their calendars. Starting today is Ulta Beauty's Semi Annual Beauty Event, which includes a different set of daily deals from now until March 28th. If that sounds good to you, just wait, it gets better. These aren't just deals, these are steals – we're talking 50% off bestselling products from Estee Lauder, Fenty, Lancome, Clinique, Tarte, Tula, Peach & Lily, and more. This is the time for you to stock up on your favorites, experiment with some new products, and finally try that viral item you've been hearing about, from beauty, skincare, makeup, and more. There's even deals on hair care pairs and other two-for deals. Best of all, these deals are not a mystery, all you need to do is check back with Ulta Beauty every Wednesday during the month of March. They'll be dropping the next week of Beauty Steals so your cart is ready. And, if you want to maximize your beauty stock, you can also check out Sephora's 50% One-Day Deals.

Here's an Ulta preview. You can score Estee Lauder's $85 Advanced Night Repair Serum for just $42.50, and it left one reviewer raving, "my skin has never looked better!" Or how about this $27 Tarte Maneater Mascara for just $13.50, which made this shopper exclaim in all caps, "BEST MASCARA I HAVE EVER USED." Looking for the perfect face wash? Well, you can get Clinique's $26 All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap for just $13. As you can see, these are all 50% off – and the deals don't stop there.

So, keep on scrolling and start clicking. Some deals are just for today, but I've also included some sales for the weekend. Get ready, girlies.