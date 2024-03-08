Ulta Beauty’s Semi-Annual Beauty Event Kicks Off with 1-Day Deals – 50% off Estee Lauder, Fenty & More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
It's the most wonderful time of the year. Not Spring Break or Christmas. It's that magical month that all my beauty girlies know about and have marked in their calendars. Starting today is Ulta Beauty's Semi Annual Beauty Event, which includes a different set of daily deals from now until March 28th. If that sounds good to you, just wait, it gets better. These aren't just deals, these are steals – we're talking 50% off bestselling products from Estee Lauder, Fenty, Lancome, Clinique, Tarte, Tula, Peach & Lily, and more. This is the time for you to stock up on your favorites, experiment with some new products, and finally try that viral item you've been hearing about, from beauty, skincare, makeup, and more. There's even deals on hair care pairs and other two-for deals. Best of all, these deals are not a mystery, all you need to do is check back with Ulta Beauty every Wednesday during the month of March. They'll be dropping the next week of Beauty Steals so your cart is ready. And, if you want to maximize your beauty stock, you can also check out Sephora's 50% One-Day Deals.
Here's an Ulta preview. You can score Estee Lauder's $85 Advanced Night Repair Serum for just $42.50, and it left one reviewer raving, "my skin has never looked better!" Or how about this $27 Tarte Maneater Mascara for just $13.50, which made this shopper exclaim in all caps, "BEST MASCARA I HAVE EVER USED." Looking for the perfect face wash? Well, you can get Clinique's $26 All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap for just $13. As you can see, these are all 50% off – and the deals don't stop there.
So, keep on scrolling and start clicking. Some deals are just for today, but I've also included some sales for the weekend. Get ready, girlies.
The Best of Ulta Beauty's Semi-Annual Beauty Event for March 8th
Estée Lauder Advanced Night Repair Synchronized Multi-Recovery Complex Serum
This is not a drill -- save 50% off Estée Lauder's Advanced Night Repair Serum. It can reduce multiple signs of aging, give you that radiant glow, while hydrating and strengthening your skin while you sleep.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Brow Definer 3-in-1 Triangle Tip Easy Precision Eyebrow Pencil
This all-in-one pencil includes three sides for defining, filling, and detailing your brows for a flawless finish. Plus, you can blend it all using the custom end, and it comes in several shades so you get just the right color.
TULA 24-7 Moisture Hydrating Day & Night Cream
Looking for a moisturizer that does it all? That's Tula's 24/7 hydrating cream for day and night. Your skin can look healthier, more refreshed, and the formula feels non-greasy and lightweight on your skin. Win win.
Tarte Maneater Mascara
There's a reason why Tarte's Maneater Mascara is so popular. You'll get an instant eye lift, fluttery lashes, and it just takes one coat. Reviewers rave that the results are not clumpy and deliver a natural look.
Clinique All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap Mild
You'll find that Clinique's All About Clean Liquid Facial Soap has got all your bases covered. Here you'll find the Mild formula for type 2 dry combination skin, but it also comes in Extra Mild for type 1 very dry to dry skin, and Oily for types 3 and 4 combination oily to very oily skin. Your face will never feel more clean.
PEACH & LILY Power Calm Hydrating Gel Cleanser
Hydrate, soothe, and cleanse your skin with Peach & Lily's gel cleanser (for 50% off). You just need a dime-sized amount, lather with warm water, rinse, and use in the AM and PM for smooth results.
Beekman 1802 Golden Booster Amla Berry Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Reduce the appearance of dark spots with Beekman 1802's brightening serum. Packed with amla berry (which is formulated with tons of vitamin C), it can even out your skin tone and give your skin a boost of brightness. All it takes is a drop or two every morning.
IGK Good Behavior Spirulina Protein Smoothing Spray
If there was a Keratin treatment in a can it would be IGK's Smoothing Spray. The results are smooth, frizz-free, and you'll get 24 hours of smoothing results and heat protection up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Redken Extreme Length Triple Action Treatment Mask
All it takes is 5 minutes of Redken's Treatment Mask to deliver stronger, healthier hair with less breakage. It's ideal for all hair types, textures, and even color treated hair.
The Best Ulta 2-For Deals for March 8th
Redken Frizz Dismiss Sulfate-Free Shampoo
Just add Redken's Sulfate-Free Shampoo and the Conditioner to your cart and you'll get the two for just $35 total. They'll give your hair softness, shine, and frizz control in no time.
OLAPLEX No.4 Bond Maintenance Shampoo
When you add Olaplex's Bond Maintenance Shampoo and the Conditioner to your cart, you get both for $41 total. It can strengthen and repair your hair, and one reviewer reported, "My hair is soft that I can't stop running my hands through it."
The Best of Ulta Beauty's Semi-Annual Beauty Event for March 9th
FENTY BEAUTY by Rihanna Match Stix Contour Skinstick
Score Fenty's Match Stix Contour Skinstick for just $16 (but not until Saturday, March 9th). It's worth the hype and comes in 9 shades for the perfect match. The matte formula is lightweight and weightless on your skin, to boot.
Clarins Double Serum Eye Firming & Hydrating Concentrate
It's hard to wait, I know, but Clarins' Double Serum won't be 50% off until Saturday, March 9th. It can firm, hydrate, and leave your eyes looking youthful and more radiant in just 7 days, according to the brand.
The Best of Ulta Beauty's Semi-Annual Beauty Event for March 10th
MAC Hyper Real Serumizer Skin Balancing Hydration Serum
Reduce dark spots and strengthen your skin with MAC's serum/moisturizer hybrid. All it takes is one or two pumps in the AM and PM for hydrating results. Use it with or without makeup.
Laura Mercier Tinted Moisturizer Light Revealer Natural Skin Illuminator Broad Spectrum SPF 25
Looking for that minimal, no-makeup makeup vibe? Then you need Laura Mercier's Tinted Moisturizer. It's sheer, weightless, comes in 14 shades, and can instantly boost your skin's natural radiance for everyday coverage. Best of all, it includes SPF 25.
What Is Ulta Beauty's Semi-Annual Beauty Event?
More than just a sale, Ulta Beauty's Semi-Annual Beauty Event features daily deals on beauty, skincare, makeup, haircare, and more, from now until March 28th. Save 50% on bestsellers, fan favorites, and cult items, all month long. We're talking Lancome, Estee Lauder, Fenty, Tarte, Clinique, and more. Plus, there are deals on hair care pairs and other two-for deals.
What Is an Ulta's Beauty Steal?
These Steals are one-day-only deals. You can save 50% on their top-rated, bestselling, most-beloved products. This is the ultimate time to stock up on your beauty essentials and save. Just in time for spring.
How Do I Know What's on Sale?
Every Wednesday during the month of March, Ulta Beauty will drop the next week of Daily Beauty Steals so you're prepared. You can also sign up for Ulta Beauty emails, download the app (opt into notifications), or just check back in every Wednesday.
Hungry for more deals? Then check out the daily savings you can find, from fashion to beauty to home decor.