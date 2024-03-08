Kylie Jenner Reacts to Critics Who Say Relationship With Timothée Chalamet Inspired Her New Look

Kylie Jenner is setting the record straight about her new, more conservative style, which actually was influenced by another special person in her life.

Kylie Jenner is too busy to listen to the gossip.

That includes speculation that the Kardashians star's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet influenced her new, more reserved style. 

"I don't know how I feel about that," Kylie told The New York Times in an interview published March 7. "I just don't want to talk about personal things." In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted that she only looks at feedback on posts related to her businesses.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie has continued to avoid comments surrounding her relationship with the Wonka star. And although the duo has kept much of their relationship private since sparking romance rumors in early 2023, they have been spotted packing on the PDA at public events like the Golden Globes and Beyoncé's birthday concert over the summer.

Timothée even offered a rare comment on that outing, telling MTV it was "great," before adding that it was "hard to be present."

And when it comes to her "clean girl" fashion era—which includes shorter nude nails, lighter makeup and puff-sleeved white dresses—Kylie actually had a different influence. 

"It takes me a while after I have a baby to feel like myself again," she explained. "Then you get your body back, and you're like, 'Wait, the trends have changed.'"

And the 26-year-old has been honest about her struggles after giving birth to son Aire, 2, in February 2022.

Kylie Jenner/Instagram

"I just want to say my postpartum has not been easy," Kylie said in a series of Instagram Stories in March 2022. "This experience for me, personally, has been a little harder than with my daughter."

But it seems Kylie—who shares daughter Stormi, 6, and Aire with ex Travis Scott—may be feeling like herself again. After all, she was spotted in one of her most polarizing looks yet: a little black dress with a pair of black leather knee-high thong heels. Yes, you read that correctly.

Want to see more of Kylie's iconic looks? Keep reading to relive her style through the years.

