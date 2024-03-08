Kylie Jenner Reacts to Critics Who Say Relationship With Timothée Chalamet Inspired Her New Look

Watch : Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Pack on the PDA at the Golden Globes!

Kylie Jenner is too busy to listen to the gossip.

That includes speculation that the Kardashians star's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet influenced her new, more reserved style.

"I don't know how I feel about that," Kylie told The New York Times in an interview published March 7. "I just don't want to talk about personal things." In fact, the Kylie Cosmetics founder admitted that she only looks at feedback on posts related to her businesses.

Unsurprisingly, Kylie has continued to avoid comments surrounding her relationship with the Wonka star. And although the duo has kept much of their relationship private since sparking romance rumors in early 2023, they have been spotted packing on the PDA at public events like the Golden Globes and Beyoncé's birthday concert over the summer.

Timothée even offered a rare comment on that outing, telling MTV it was "great," before adding that it was "hard to be present."