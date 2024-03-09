Abercrombie’s Sale Has Deals of up to 73% Off, Including Their Fan-Favorite Curve Love Denim

Get a $90 dress for $30, a $140 merino wool cardigan for $51, a $60 satin corset for $23, and tons of other savings.

By Alexa Vazquez Mar 09, 2024 1:00 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
Shop - Abercrombie Sale - Hero ImageE! Illustration/ Courtesy of Abercrombie

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

There are certain times of year that are known for their sales — think Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day. But in reality, there are amazing sales going on all year round. Right now, for example, you can get 50% off makeup and skincare during Ulta's semi-annual beauty event, up to 51% off fan-favorite Hoka styles, and up to 80% off at Free People. That's all to say, you don't have to wait save because you can find can't-miss deals all year long. But today, we're here to tell you all about Abercrombie's sale, where you can score up to 73% off best-selling pieces. On top of that, you can enjoy an extra 15% off select styles for even more savings. Let's just say this sale does not disappoint.

Take this $90 fit and flare dress with puff sleeves that's on sale for just $30 or this cozy $140 merino wool cardigan which is now $51. You can also save big on cult-favorite best-sellers from Abercrombie's Curve Love collection, including the impeccably tailored Sloan Pant and their beloved Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean. Keep reading to shop our favorite picks from Abercrombie's sale, where you can get up to 73% off must-have pieces.

Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant

With their wide leg silhouette, high-waisted design, and tailored pleating, these best-selling pants flatter everyone. They come in several colors and three lengths for a perfect fit.

$90
$50
Abercrombie

Mesh Midi Skirt

This lined midi skirt is made from the softest mesh fabric that drapes effortlessly over your body and has an elastic waistband that is so comfy. Dress it up with heeled sandals or down with white sneakers.

$70
$25.49
Abercrombie

Soft Matte Seamless Long-Sleeve Squareneck Bodysuit

A trusty bodysuit is a closet staple every woman should own, and this seamless squareneck one is just the thing. The soft matte finish looks so chic while the compression holds you in and accentuates every curve. Choose from six neutral hues.

$60
$29.99
Abercrombie

YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Onesie

This athletic onesie will actually make you want to work out because it's so darn cute. It has a convenient built-in bra for support and is made from a luxurious sculpting fabric that hugs you in all of the right places.

$80
$25.49
Abercrombie

Soft Matte Long-Sleeve Ruched Bodysuit

With its ruched bodice and soft matte fabric, this seamless bodysuit will instantly elevate any outfit you pair it with. It comes in four colors that go with everything.

$60
$26.99
Abercrombie

Flowy V-Neck Mini Dress

Regardless of the season, this v-neck mini dress is a winner. It's got a timeless fit and flare silhouette that looks good on everyone with puff sleeves for a romantic feel. Choose from two colors.

$90
$29.74
Abercrombie

3-Pack Seamless Fabric Going-Out Tanks

When you do the girl math on this 3-pack of going it tops, you're really only spending $10 per top, which is a steal in our book. Each has its own unique design but are all made from the same buttery soft, seamless fabric.

$80
$29.99
Abercrombie
read
Don't Miss Out On Free People's Flash Sale For Up To 80% Off, With Deals Starting at Under $20

Oversized Tweed Shirt

This breezy button down in a woven tweed fabric will be your spring and summer staple. It's got that relaxed, oversized fit that looks so effortless thrown over a swimsuit or a white tank and denim cutoffs.

$80
$21.23
Abercrombie

Split-Cuff Ponte Squareneck Mini Dress

You really can't go wrong with a simple, body-hugging mini dress like this one. Made from a sculpting fabric that flatters every curve, this dress serves as a perfect blank canvas to style with bold accessories.

$70
$21.24
Abercrombie

Satin Sculpt Squareneck Set Top

Made from a luxe satin stretch fabric, this corset-inspired, square-neck top is just so dreamy.

$60
$22.94
Abercrombie

Ultra High Rise Tailored Short

You've never seen a pair of shorts chicer than these, which have a high-waisted silhouette, relaxed fit, and impeccable tailoring.

$65
$29.74
Abercrombie

Merino Wool-Blend Collared Full-Zip Sweater

It doesn't get cozier than this zip-up sweater with a cable knit design, which is made from the most luxurious merino wool blend.

$140
$50.99
Abercrombie

Curve Love Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean

It wouldn't be an Abercrombie sale without a pair of their best-selling curve love jeans. These mid-rise ones have a straight leg silhouette and come in five (that's right five!) inseam lengths.

$90
$50.99
Abercrombie

Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean

Need denim you can wear on the daily? Look no further than this high-waisted, 90s-inspired pair with a straight leg silhouette. They have a hint of stretch and come in five inseam lengths for added comfort.

$90
$50.99
Abercrombie

Sound the alarm! Haus Labs' viral blush is finally restocked & they dropped two new gorgeous shades!

Sign up for E! Insider! Unlock exclusive content, custom alerts & more!