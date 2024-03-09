Abercrombie’s Sale Has Deals of up to 73% Off, Including Their Fan-Favorite Curve Love Denim

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
There are certain times of year that are known for their sales — think Black Friday or Amazon Prime Day. But in reality, there are amazing sales going on all year round. Right now, for example, you can get 50% off makeup and skincare during Ulta's semi-annual beauty event, up to 51% off fan-favorite Hoka styles, and up to 80% off at Free People. That's all to say, you don't have to wait save because you can find can't-miss deals all year long. But today, we're here to tell you all about Abercrombie's sale, where you can score up to 73% off best-selling pieces. On top of that, you can enjoy an extra 15% off select styles for even more savings. Let's just say this sale does not disappoint.
Take this $90 fit and flare dress with puff sleeves that's on sale for just $30 or this cozy $140 merino wool cardigan which is now $51. You can also save big on cult-favorite best-sellers from Abercrombie's Curve Love collection, including the impeccably tailored Sloan Pant and their beloved Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean. Keep reading to shop our favorite picks from Abercrombie's sale, where you can get up to 73% off must-have pieces.
Curve Love A&F Sloane Tailored Pant
With their wide leg silhouette, high-waisted design, and tailored pleating, these best-selling pants flatter everyone. They come in several colors and three lengths for a perfect fit.
Mesh Midi Skirt
This lined midi skirt is made from the softest mesh fabric that drapes effortlessly over your body and has an elastic waistband that is so comfy. Dress it up with heeled sandals or down with white sneakers.
Soft Matte Seamless Long-Sleeve Squareneck Bodysuit
A trusty bodysuit is a closet staple every woman should own, and this seamless squareneck one is just the thing. The soft matte finish looks so chic while the compression holds you in and accentuates every curve. Choose from six neutral hues.
YPB sculptLUX Strappy-Back Onesie
This athletic onesie will actually make you want to work out because it's so darn cute. It has a convenient built-in bra for support and is made from a luxurious sculpting fabric that hugs you in all of the right places.
Soft Matte Long-Sleeve Ruched Bodysuit
With its ruched bodice and soft matte fabric, this seamless bodysuit will instantly elevate any outfit you pair it with. It comes in four colors that go with everything.
Flowy V-Neck Mini Dress
Regardless of the season, this v-neck mini dress is a winner. It's got a timeless fit and flare silhouette that looks good on everyone with puff sleeves for a romantic feel. Choose from two colors.
3-Pack Seamless Fabric Going-Out Tanks
When you do the girl math on this 3-pack of going it tops, you're really only spending $10 per top, which is a steal in our book. Each has its own unique design but are all made from the same buttery soft, seamless fabric.
Oversized Tweed Shirt
This breezy button down in a woven tweed fabric will be your spring and summer staple. It's got that relaxed, oversized fit that looks so effortless thrown over a swimsuit or a white tank and denim cutoffs.
Split-Cuff Ponte Squareneck Mini Dress
You really can't go wrong with a simple, body-hugging mini dress like this one. Made from a sculpting fabric that flatters every curve, this dress serves as a perfect blank canvas to style with bold accessories.
Satin Sculpt Squareneck Set Top
Made from a luxe satin stretch fabric, this corset-inspired, square-neck top is just so dreamy.
Ultra High Rise Tailored Short
You've never seen a pair of shorts chicer than these, which have a high-waisted silhouette, relaxed fit, and impeccable tailoring.
Merino Wool-Blend Collared Full-Zip Sweater
It doesn't get cozier than this zip-up sweater with a cable knit design, which is made from the most luxurious merino wool blend.
Curve Love Mid Rise 90s Straight Jean
It wouldn't be an Abercrombie sale without a pair of their best-selling curve love jeans. These mid-rise ones have a straight leg silhouette and come in five (that's right five!) inseam lengths.
Curve Love Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean
Need denim you can wear on the daily? Look no further than this high-waisted, 90s-inspired pair with a straight leg silhouette. They have a hint of stretch and come in five inseam lengths for added comfort.