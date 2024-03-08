Deal Alert: Get 25% Off Celeb-Loved Kiehl’s Skincare Products in Their Exclusive Friends & Family Sale

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
Calling all skincare enthusiasts! It's time to get excited girlies, because cult-favorite brand Kiehl's is back with their highly anticipated friends and family sale, offering 25% off every single product both in-store and online. Yes... you read that right, they're putting EVERYTHING on sale. So, if you're in major need of a skincare restock, now's the time to snag all your must-have products from the cosmetics retailer with their sale starting today, March 8th, and running until March 23rd. Whether it's their iconic avocado eye cream or their ultra-hydrating facial cleanser (beloved by celebs Kaley Cuoco and Zoë Kravitz), now's the perfect opportunity to pamper your skin at a fraction of the cost. And that's not even the best part, Kiehl's is also including a four-piece gift set with a $135 purchase—no code needed.
So, if you're a beauty lover looking to upgrade your skincare routine, or just an overall Kiehl's fanatic (like us), keep scrolling for their best-selling products that deserve to be in your cart ASAP. Just make sure to hurry, because their friends and family sale will be over before you know it. Trust us, you definitely don't want to miss out on this chance to treat yourself to luxury skincare essentials from America's favorite apothecary!
Shop Kiehl's Friends & Family Sale
Ultra Facial Cream with Squalane
Unlock the secret to radiant, hydrated skin with Kiehl's cult-favorite ultra-hydrating facial cream. Clinically proven to penetrate 15 layers deep, its lightweight formula, enriched with Squalane, Glacial Glycoprotein, and Pro-Ceramides, ensures 72-hour hydration for softer, healthier-looking skin that lasts.
Midnight Recovery Concentrate Moisturizing Face Oil Serum
Elevate your nightly routine with Kiehl's beloved face oil blend. Infused with Lavender Essential Oil and Evening Primrose Oil, it'll quickly become your secret weapon for overnight skin restoration.
Avocado Eye Cream
Say goodbye to tired eyes with this must-have hydrating eye cream that instantly revitalizes fatigued skin. Packed with Avocado Oil, Beta-Carotene, and Sodium & Copper PCA, it provides all-day hydration, smoothing away dry fine lines for a refreshed and brightened under-eye area.
Super Multi-Corrective Anti-Aging Cream for Face and Neck
Transform your skincare game with Kiehl's lightweight cream moisturizer, formulated with PhytoMimetic Vitamin A, Chaga Mushroom, and Hyaluronic Acid. This powerful trio targets wrinkles, tone, and texture on your face and neck for visible results.
Creme de Corps Refillable Body Lotion with Cocoa Butter
Since the '80s, Kiehl's Creme de Corps Body Lotion has been beloved and cherished by shoppers for its non-greasy formula featuring Cocoa Butter, Shea Butter, and Squalane, leaving skin irresistibly soft. With its rich and fast-absorbing blend, say goodbye to dryness and hello to beautifully moisturized, smooth skin.
Ultra Facial Cleanser
Refresh and revitalize your skin with the Ultra Facial Cleanser, designed to remove dirt and debris while preserving essential moisture. Crafted with Squalane, Avocado Oil, and Glycerin, this pH-balanced formula maintains your skin's natural balance and protection barrier, leaving it clean, nourished, and suitable for all skin types.
